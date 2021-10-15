GiveSendGo Hits Record Number of Users on its Platform on GiveSendGo.com for the Second Month in a Row

GiveSendGo

Oct. 15, 2021



BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2021 /



"I believe GiveSendGo is continuing to grow so quickly because people all over the world are looking for hope now more than ever," said co-founder of GiveSendGo, Heather Wilson. "Everything we do is through the filter of providing hope in what often is a hopeless situation. We're the only Christian crowdfunding site with a prayer team dedicated to calling our campaign owners and sharing the hope of Jesus by praying for their campaign. Even our customer support team answers every email by adding encouraging and hopeful scriptures to them."



This record-breaking accomplishment comes after the recent hiring of several new employees by GiveSendGo in its various departments over the last few months. These departments with recent hires are customer support, the prayer team, communications, and development.



"We're excited and hopeful this won't be the last time we break this record. We expect to make and break many more in the future with the way GiveSendGo is pushing forward and reaching more people every day," said GiveSendGo Co-founder, Jacob Wells. "Accomplishments like this one really speak to the success of GiveSendGo's mission to provide a censorship-free crowdfunding platform anyone can use, and to share the hope of Jesus with the lost and hurting."



To schedule an interview with Jacob Wells or Heather Wilson, or to request any further information about GiveSendGo, please contact



Jacob Wells and Heather Wilson are siblings and are the co-founders of



SOURCE GiveSendGo



CONTACT: 302-857-0093,



