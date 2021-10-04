Coptic Solidarity Commemorates the Deaths of 27 Copts at the 10th Anniversary of the Maspero Massacre





Coptic Solidarity

Oct. 4, 2021



WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Ten years ago, on October 9, 2011, the Egyptian Army murdered 27 Copts and injured 327 others for peacefully protesting the destruction of a church, in what became known as the Maspero Massacre. Coptic Solidarity's virtual Zoom program will honor the rally participants, heroes, and martyrs from that day. Register today to join the program on October 8th at 2pm EST to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Maspero Massacre.



The public worldwide is invited to join in this commemorative event, which is critical to maintaining the memory of those Coptic martyrs and the rights for which they advocated. Ten years later, the Egyptian governmnet has yet to recognize the massacre or to hold any of the perpetrators accountable, despite arriving on the heels of President el-Sisi releasing a new human rights strategy for Egypt.



Confirmed guest speakers include:

Fr. Filopater Gamil Aziz - Priest, Coptic Orthodox Church; Survivor of Maspero Massacre



Prof. Dr. h.c. Heiner Bielefeldt - Chair of Human Rights and Human Rights Policy, Institute for Political Science of University of Erlangen-Nuremberg; Former UN Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Religion or Belief



Ms. Mary Daniel - Sister of martyr Mina Daniel, a leading Coptic activist killed during the Maspero Massacre



Dr. Frederick A. Davie - Commissioner, US Commission on Intl. Religious Freedom; Executive Vice President of the Union Theological Seminary



Dr. Robert P. George - McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence & Director, James Madison Program, Princeton University; Former Chair of USCIRF



Mr. Mohamed Gohar - Founder of 25TV who hid 17 Copts in his office building during the Maspero Massacre



Dr. Leila Souief - Mother of prisoners of conscience, Alaa Abd El Fattah and Sanaa Seif; Assistant Professor at Faculty of Science Cairo University



Dr. Katrina Lantos Swett - President of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice: Former Chair of USCIRF

Registration is required to attend the event and information to join the call will be sent to registrants just prior to the start. Register today!



Coptic Solidarity is an organization seeking to help minorities, particularly the Copts, of Egypt. We support those in Egypt working for democracy, freedom, and the protection of the fundamental rights of all Egyptian citizens, and advocate in cooperation with the affiliated organizations in Canada and in Europe (Solidarité Copte). For more information, contact Lindsay Griffin at 801-512-1713 or coptadvocacy@copticsolidarity.org.



