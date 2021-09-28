Who is this Award-winning Scientist and Future Saint? Most famous geneticist, Jerome Lejeune, becomes biggest pro-life advocate when discovery is used for evil



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Carmel Communications

Sept. 28, 2021



SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /



Lejeune received international recognition when he discovered the extra chromosome that causes Down syndrome. But that was only the beginning of his extraordinary career in the scientific field. He became an expert on atomic radiation, part of the team that researched the authenticity of the Shroud of Turin, and a medical expert who testified at significant court cases in the United States involving embryo adoption.



To write this definitive biography, Dugast, the postulator for the cause for canonization for Lejeune, spent eleven years consulting thousands of archives. She met at length with Lejeune's wife and relatives, families of his patients and his French and foreign collaborators. JÉRÔME LEJEUNE delivers a page-turner of unbelievable events of this man's life, his relentless pursuit of truth through both faith and science, and courage to speak on behalf of the preborn child to his colleagues who shunned him for such action.



Lejeune was a man of deep faith and insatiable love for those with Down syndrome. He dedicated his life to giving their lives dignity and, ultimately, to find a cure, which he was never able to accomplish. His work caught the attention of Pope John Paul II, with whom he developed both a lifelong friendship and working relationship, eventually being appointed the head of the Pontifical Academy for Life by the pope. The cause for beautification and canonization for Lejeune was initiated on June 28, 2007.



"Aude Dugast captures the spirit of Jérôme Lejeune, whose life embraced the paradoxes of the saints," said Robert Spitzer, S.J., president of the Magis Center of Reason and Faith and author of Healing the Culture. "He was a man of the world within a man of faith — an example of the transformative love of Christ radiating from a consummate professional. This highly engaging story is filled with inspiration on how to live and 'stay the course' — a modern Man for All Seasons."



For more information, to request a media review copy or to schedule an interview with Aude Dugast, please contact Kevin Wandra (404-788-1276 or



SOURCE Carmel Communications



CONTACT: Kevin Wandra, 404-788-1276,



Share Tweet NEWS PROVIDED BYSept. 28, 2021SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 / Christian Newswire / -- Jérôme Lejeune, the world's most famous geneticist, also became one of the most devoted supporters of the pro-life cause when his colleagues ardently supported the extermination of the very patients he was trying to save. JÉRÔME LEJEUNE: A MAN OF SCIENCE AND CONSCIENCE (Ignatius Press), by Aude Dugast, takes readers on an incredible journey of this man's life, one featuring Nobel Peace Prize nominations, a close friendship with Pope John Paul II, hundreds of prestigious accolades, and a will to serve patients whom society deemed worthless — those with Down syndrome.Lejeune received international recognition when he discovered the extra chromosome that causes Down syndrome. But that was only the beginning of his extraordinary career in the scientific field. He became an expert on atomic radiation, part of the team that researched the authenticity of the Shroud of Turin, and a medical expert who testified at significant court cases in the United States involving embryo adoption.To write this definitive biography, Dugast, the postulator for the cause for canonization for Lejeune, spent eleven years consulting thousands of archives. She met at length with Lejeune's wife and relatives, families of his patients and his French and foreign collaborators. JÉRÔME LEJEUNE delivers a page-turner of unbelievable events of this man's life, his relentless pursuit of truth through both faith and science, and courage to speak on behalf of the preborn child to his colleagues who shunned him for such action.Lejeune was a man of deep faith and insatiable love for those with Down syndrome. He dedicated his life to giving their lives dignity and, ultimately, to find a cure, which he was never able to accomplish. His work caught the attention of Pope John Paul II, with whom he developed both a lifelong friendship and working relationship, eventually being appointed the head of the Pontifical Academy for Life by the pope. The cause for beautification and canonization for Lejeune was initiated on June 28, 2007."Aude Dugast captures the spirit of Jérôme Lejeune, whose life embraced the paradoxes of the saints," said Robert Spitzer, S.J., president of the Magis Center of Reason and Faith and author of Healing the Culture. "He was a man of the world within a man of faith — an example of the transformative love of Christ radiating from a consummate professional. This highly engaging story is filled with inspiration on how to live and 'stay the course' — a modern Man for All Seasons."For more information, to request a media review copy or to schedule an interview with Aude Dugast, please contact Kevin Wandra (404-788-1276 or KWandra@CarmelCommunications.com ).SOURCE Carmel CommunicationsCONTACT: Kevin Wandra, 404-788-1276, KWandra@CarmelCommunications.com