Christian Community Credit Union Partners with Christian Alliance for Orphans, Expands Opportunity to Serve More

SAN DIMAS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christian Community Credit Union (CCCU) announces a new partnership with Christian Alliance for Orphans (CAFO) which will widen the opportunity to serve the financial service needs of individuals, churches, and organizations. By offering an option to become a member of CAFO, one can now join the Credit Union. In addition, the $50 CAFO first-year membership fee will be paid by the Credit Union on behalf of the new member.



With the Credit Union's desire of building community with Christ-followers to live and give more abundantly and CAFO's goal to help orphans and foster children experience God's unfailing love, both organizations are strategically aligned in their passion and commitment to serve "the least of these."



"In a recent member survey, protecting vulnerable children emerged as one of the top giving priorities that's near and dear to the heart of our members," said Aaron Caid, Christian Community Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer. "By having CAFO as our new charity partner, we're fulfilling our members wishes while allowing us to serve more individuals and organizations who may not have otherwise been eligible to join the Credit Union. It's our blessing to come alongside CAFO and the orphan and foster care movement. We're excited to see what the Lord has in store for us through this partnership."



"With the Credit Union's commitment to help members steward their finances wisely, I'm thrilled that CCCU and its members are plunging in alongside the global CAFO community to extend God's love, protection and care to children the world so often forgets," said Jedd Medefind, president of CAFO. "It's beautiful to see the Kingdom impact when Christians join together in a vision larger than any one organization could achieve alone."



To better serve the larger Christian community as its strategic goal, the Credit Union allows more organizations, churches, and individuals to be part of the movement to care for orphans while helping them manage their money in a God-honoring way through membership with the

Credit Union.



For more information about joining Christian Community Credit Union through CAFO, please visit myCCCU.com/cafo.



Christian Community Credit Union has over $800 million in assets and over 30,000 members nationwide. For over 64 years, the Credit Union has served as a financial partner of Christian ministries, churches, and their members.



Christian Alliance for Orphans (CAFO) unites more than 200 respected organizations and 800+ churches worldwide in joint initiatives that inspire and equip Christians to effectively live out the Bible's call to care for orphans and vulnerable children.



