Stanton Public Policy Center Calls for the Biden Administration to Stand Alongside Afghan Women During Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan Group especially troubled Vice President Harris, our nation's first female vice president, has been largely silent on the issue of ensuring the safety of and protection for the women of Afghanistan.



WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Vice President Harris has made the importance of empowering and equipping women worldwide a central element of her role as vice president.



Ms. Harris has stated, "Our mission is to get our people, our allies, and vulnerable Afghans to safety outside of the country." In spite of these comments, the vice president has not put forward any public plan to ensure physical safety for Afghan women who represent some of the most vulnerable citizens in that country.



Leaders of Stanton Public Policy Center are putting together a delegation to seek a meeting with Vice President Harris upon her return from Vietnam to create a plan to ensure the women of Afghanistan are not subjected to brutality, violence and oppression.



Stanton Public Policy Center is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally and has worked in providing medical care and assistance to refugee women here in America.



Danielle Versluys, Chief Operating Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, comments: "Vice President Harris has remained conspicuously silent regarding the horrific human rights crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, as women and children face unimaginable horrors at the hands of the Taliban.



"My own teenage daughters have read the news and questioned the Biden/Harris Administration's lack of leadership on behalf of vulnerable Afghan women. Vice President Harris is uniquely situated to lead the world in this time of great crisis, and thus far has failed to do so.



"We are asking Vice President Harris to play a vocal, public, proactive role in defense of the women of Afghanistan." Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton, states: "Today, Afghan women are facing a future of oppression, brutality and violence under the Taliban. It is heartbreaking after 20 years of civil and human rights gains, the women of Afghanistan are now being reduced to mere property with no personal freedoms.



"In light of this, it is very troubling America's first female vice president has not aggressively spoken out in support of Afghan women during this chaotic time. It is unconscionable that Vice President Harris has not offered a public plan or strategy for protecting and ensuring safety for Afghan women.



"Stanton Public Policy Center is putting together a delegation to seek a meeting with Vice President Harris to discuss ways to implement programs which will help protect and ensure a future for the women of Afghanistan." For more information or interviews call

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at: 540.538.4741



