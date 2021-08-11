Franciscan Sister Appointed to General Secretariat of Synod of Bishops

Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity

Aug. 11, 2021

GREEN BAY, Wisc., Aug. 11, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Cardinal Mario Grech has appointed Sr. Marie Kolbe Zamora, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, to serve as an official for the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops. Zamora's appointment commences at the Vatican on Sept. 1, 2021. Zamora will work with Cardinal Grech (General Secretary for the Synod of Bishops), Bishop Luis Marín de San Martín and Sister Nathalie Becquart (Undersecretaries for the General Secretariat), and the other members of the Secretariat team in its preparation for and implementation of Synod Assemblies.

"As a Congregation, we strive to listen, discern and respond to the needs of the Church. Sister Marie Kolbe’s appointment is a recognition of her God given talents she has developed to serve the needs of others. It is a call to use her scholarship for the Church. The appointment is a humble privilege and honor," said Sr. Natalie Binversie, Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Community Director.

Zamora earned a Doctorate in Sacred Theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome in 2015. Hailing from Texas, Zamora graduated from the University of St. Thomas in Houston in 1989 with a BA in Philosophy and Theology. She made her final vows with the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity in 1999. Except for time studying in Rome (2004-2011), she has been teaching Theology at the high school and collegiate levels since 1994.

"It is a profound honor to have been invited by Cardinal Grech to serve the Holy Father’s labor for the Church in and through the Synod of Bishops. I look forward to learning the work of the General Secretariat and to contributing in any way possible to a deepened sense of ecclesial communion," Zamora said.

About the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity

Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity serve in Catholic Health Care, Education, Parishes and Campus Ministry outreach in their home Diocese of Green Bay, WI, and other U.S. Archdioceses and Dioceses. Learn more about our ministries and vocations at https://fscc-calledtobe.org

About the Synod of Bishops

“The Synod of Bishops was established by Pope Paul VI in 1965 in response to the desire of the Fathers of the Second Vatican Council to keep alive the spirit of collegiality engendered by the conciliar experience.” Zamora said. The Synod provides the Bishops with the means to assist the Holy Father in his governance of the Church.

