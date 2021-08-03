Rescuing Children from Slavery in Pakistan: One Organization's Fight to Give Housing and Hope to Girls Rescued from Bonded Labor

Share Tweet NEWS PROVIDED BYAug. 3, 2021NASHVILLE, Aug. 3, 2021 / Christian Newswire / -- In May 2019, One by One – a UK-based global missions organization with a heart for the poor and broken across the Third World – opened King's Children's Home, near Lahore in Pakistan, to rehouse and give hope to children rescued from brick factory bonded labor in that country. The home opened with almost 40 children, many of whom have physical injuries due to the tough conditions they have worked in for most of their lives.Beginning September 2021, One by One is launching a new fundraising drive, with the goal of raising $100,000 to expand the Pakistan King's Children's Home to accommodate another 30 children.Becky Murray, who founded One By One in 2011, explains the specific issues surrounding the brick factories of Pakistan: "There are 20,000 brick kilns in Pakistan, where adults and children are often duped into bonded labor by factory owners who give them loans. Families agree to work to pay off the debt, but bosses add high interest and living expenses – making the debts impossible to pay off. Salaries for adults – who are forced to work at least 14 hours per day in brutal conditions – can be as low as $5 per day.""We have had two horrific stories of girls being raped in the last few months," said Murray. "One of them, Mercy, was just three – sadly, she died. The other girl was nine and recovered. Both these stories stirred our hearts and made us realize that we have to do more. That's why we're expanding – to give 30 more Pakistani girls hope. We will extend our home and have already lined up 30 girls who we can rescue. We will need to raise $100,000, and then people can sponsor one of the girls for just $30 per month."One By One is active in many ways in Pakistan, recently launching a Sunday School outreach project in Pakistan that now reaches hundreds of children every week across 38 brick factories, spreading hope and good news.One By One's first project was the construction and running of King's Children's Home, Bumala B, Kenya, which aims to rehouse and give hope to children that otherwise would be living in abject poverty. One By One also runs a widows' program in North Sri Lanka, working with women whose husbands were killed in the brutal civil war. In addition, The Dignity Project – that provides teenage girls with re-usable sanitary items and education – was formed in 2016, and has now expanded to several nations including Kenya, Sierra Leone, Pakistan, South Africa and Swaziland.Becky Murray recently released her memoir, Embrace the Journey, detailing her work with One by One, the faith lessons she learned as she built her organization, and the many miracles she's experienced...and how ALL of that was part of God's plan for her."As we go, God always provides," said Murray. "We are stepping out during the pandemic because we cannot let that stop us. Brick factory slavery in Pakistan is an injustice and many turn a blind eye to it. These heart-breaking stories motivate us to do more. I hope people can stand with us as we step out."To learn more about One by One, and to help the organization meet their $100,000 goal, visit their website at www.onebyone.net To schedule an interview with Becky Murray, contact Karen Campbell Media:Karen Campbell - karen@karencampbellmedia.com Judy McDonough – judy@karencampbellmedia.com SOURCE One by OneCONTACT: Karen Campbell, karen@karencampbellmedia.com Judy McDonough, judy@karencampbellmedia.com