Prison Fellowship International, Faith Comes By Hearing Partner to Transform Lives of More than One Million Prisoners in 65 Countries by 2027



Prison Fellowship International

Aug. 3, 2021



WASHINGTON and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 3, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Prison Fellowship International (PFI) and Faith Comes by Hearing (FCBH) – two ministries working as global catalysts to help spread the Gospel – have formed a strategic partnership to launch 100,000 in-prison Audio Bible programs in 65 countries, to graduate one million inmates by 2027.



"This partnership marks a truly historic moment in the evolution of both PFI and FCBH," said David Van Patten, chief operating officer of PFI. "The alignment of our mission, vision and values is remarkable. And our complementary capabilities will dramatically increase our global impact. It is truly amazing what God can do."



The Challenge

Fifteen million people around the world are imprisoned annually. Problem-ridden correctional systems and high recidivism demonstrate that prisons alone are ill-equipped to rehabilitate inmates. The steadily growing rate of imprisonment and the massive impact imprisonment has on society form a vicious cycle that is difficult to break.



But PFI and FCBH are committed to reaching these prisoners. Both ministries have proven transformative resources and a history of forming partnerships to expand their impact. FCBH's extensive inventory of Audio Bibles contains versions in more than 1,500 languages. PFI's Bible-based prison course and unparalleled access to prisons worldwide make it uniquely prepared for the challenge.



"This partnership takes God's Word directly into dark places, bringing hope to men and women; equipping those who have lost all hope to return to their communities and families, with light," said Jonathan Huguenin, vice president of global partnerships and language recordings at FCBH.



Evidence-Based Transformation in Prisons

Early research findings from a Baylor University study of PFI's "The Prisoner's Journey" (TPJ) course – which has already graduated more than 360,000 inmates worldwide -- reveal that through increasing prisoners' religious engagement, TPJ inspires their increased motivation for identity transformation, helps them grow in virtue and gain a sense of meaning in life. These significant changes within prisoners can lead to a culture change within prison walls and beyond into the community.



"God's activity is always redemptive and restorative – it is His nature" said Andrew Corley (pictured right), president and chief executive officer of PFI. "Our lives have been transformed by His goodness and power, so we take delight in helping others experience the same – this is the essence of our partnership with FCBH to those who are in prison. Camaraderie, gifting, prayer and skill will play their part in getting us off the ground, but our reliance is on Him, fully convinced that God loves to transform lives in the broken places."



Combining their resources, the FCBH-PFI program will launch in July 2022 and draw upon PFI's network of more than 100 indigenous prison ministry affiliates for distribution around the world. There will be a two-year pilot in 20 countries, followed by a three-year rollout in which 15 countries per year will begin offering the program. By 2027, the program should operate in 1,200 prisons in 65 countries.



"A successful businessman said his success was from finding a need and meeting it," said Jerry Jackson (pictured right), president and founder of FCBH. "PFI has found a worldwide need in prisons for the Word of God, and FCBH found that most prisoners do not read, so the Audio Bible and Gospel Film in the multitude of languages spoken is a perfect solution for this 'need.' This partnership was designed in Heaven for this time in history."



About Faith Comes by Hearing

Since 1972, FCBH has been partnering to provide God's Word to every person through a wide range of listening programs. FCBH provides the tools, training and support to more than 400 partners who faithfully pursue disciple-making efforts and the fulfillment of the Great Commission.



The vision of FCBH is to ensure that everyone on earth has access to the Gospel in a format they can understand. Its bold "Vision 2033" initiative is bringing together like-minded ministries and churches to record Scripture in every language of the world that needs it by the year 2033 and make these recordings freely available by every means possible. Learn more at faithcomesbyhearing.com.



About Prison Fellowship International

Since 1979, PFI has helped prisoners experience transformation from the inside out through the healing power of the Gospel. Its vision is to break the cycle of crime and restore lives, worldwide, through Jesus's love. Learn more at pfi.org.



