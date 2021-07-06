Press Conference with Woman who Recorded Conflict with Los Angeles Spa After They Allowed a Naked Man to Stay in the Women's Section

Despite Antifa violence and terror, the plan to challenge California's law and politicians who fail to protect women and little girls moves forward



July 6, 2021



LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- A woman in Los Angeles was confronted with the hard truth that California legislators are failing women and little girls in the state by allowing men who identify as women to invade the safe spaces of public bathrooms and showers.



On June 23, "CubanaAngel," as she is known on her Instagram account, encountered a man who identified as a woman in the female facilities of Wi Spa in Los Angeles after he exposed himself in front of women and children while using the jacuzzi. When CubanaAngel complained to the staff, they told her there's nothing they can do according to state law. She then decided to record her encounter in a video that has gone viral.



A few days later, outraged community members from a diverse range of political beliefs, religions, and sexual orientations staged a peaceful protest in front of the spa on Saturday, July 3. The protest turned violent after Antifa organized an attack on the protesters, including violence on women and clergy members.



Despite the bloodied protests, CubanaAngel calls on anyone outraged by the unjust laws passed in the state of California that fail to protect women and girls in public spaces to join her. Our goal is to repeal the laws and to vote against legislators who do not believe the rights of women and little girls should be protected.



"California's Civil Code, Section 51, is an unjust law masquerading as an anti-discrimination law that disregards grandmothers, mothers, wives and little girls," CubanaAngel said. "This is not right. We are sacrificing the safety of women and children and I am not afraid to speak."

Press Conference with CubanaAngel



Location:

Ambassador Auditorium

131 S St. John Avenue

Pasadena CA 91105



Date:

Wednesday, July 7, 2021



Time:

12 noon



Contact: Marc Little, Esq., Executive Director

Phone: 888-353-5999

Email: marc@cure-action.com

