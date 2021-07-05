Tanzania Operation Decapolis: The Fields are White for Harvest

Christ for All Nations (CfaN)

July 5, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., July 5, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christ for All Nations (CfaN) just wrapped up its second "Operation Decapolis" campaign in Africa, where they documented 519,498 decisions for Christ! The staggering numbers are the result of six weeks of evangelism throughout East Africa, culminating in 5 Mass Gospel Campaigns held simultaneously in the cities of Dodoma, Iringa, Mbeya, Morogoro, and Tunduma.

The updated strategy is part of Evangelist Daniel Kolenda's vision to win 150-Million souls in the next 10 years – an initiative the CfaN team refers to as "The Decade of Double Harvest." Kolenda, the successor to the renowned Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, says that God showed him that the key to this exponential increase would come in the form of "multiplication" rather than addition. In other words, the CfaN team is investing into training and launching a "whole new generation" of evangelists through which their model of evangelism can proliferate through the whole world. This is the purpose of the Christ for all Nations Evangelism Bootcamp – a three-month intensive training program in Orlando, Florida. Once students of the Bootcamp have graduated, they are invited to work alongside CfaN in strategic, collaborative initiatives to multiply their impact.

In 2020, CfaN was preparing to launch its first Operation Decapolis Campaign, conducting 10 five-day crusades in 10 cities over a two-week period (in Kenya). But the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and the whole world was brought to a standstill. Rather than cancelling, the team reconfigured everything in a matter of days (a testament to the flexibility of the model) and managed to go forward with a modified plan. In November of 2020, during a global pandemic, the CfaN team successfully conducted 5 crusades in 5 cities over a two-week period (each crusade lasting 5 days). The result was hundreds of thousands of documented conversions. Now, in this latest campaign, they finished the other 5 cities for a total of 10 cities in Tanzania in less than 8 months totaling nearly a million documented decisions for Christ!

With the second Operation Decapolis campaign successfully completed, the CfaN team plans to continue multiplying harvesters by training 20,000 mass crusade evangelists over the next decade. They are preparing to launch "Satellite Bootcamp" training centers all over the world (South Africa and Brazil to launch in 2022). They also plan to scale up to 43 mass Gospel Crusades per year. In August 2021 they will also launch Nations Church in Orlando, Florida. In addition to being a thriving local church, it will provide a base and support system for the thousands of evangelists to call home.

To learn more about CfaN, the Gospel Campaigns and the CfaN Evangelism Bootcamp, go to cfan.org. To find out more about Nations Church, visit WeAreNations.Church

