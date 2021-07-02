Houston Women's Rehab Center Offers Addiction Treatment for Women Holds 80% Success Rate for Women Who Complete the Addiction Recovery Discipleship Program



Adult and Teen Challenge of Texas

July 2, 2021



The Houston Women's Rehab Center serves women suffering from drug and alcohol addiction with a 12-month residential discipleship and vocational training program. On-campus, women receive room and board, group and individual biblical counseling, parenting classes, spiritual support, relapse prevention, anger management, drug and alcohol education, and social/recreational activities as well as vocational rehabilitation and sober living for program graduates.



Director Dr. Dolly Thomas anticipates the new dorm being a place of refuge for recovering female addicts in the Houston area.



"Our new expanded bed capacity will allow more women to receive help and healing. More families will be restored, and more hope given to the hopeless. We are excited to reach the lost and brokenhearted and abused of this great city," Dr. Thomas says.



Houston Women's Rehab Center accepts ladies after an interview and medical health screening. Many participants enrolled in the recovery program are at Teen Challenge as a condition of their probation or parole. Applicants need to take care of any warrants or legal proceedings before entry. Unlike a conventional rehab, this recovery program encompasses every aspect of life, guiding people to become mentally sound, emotionally balanced, socially adjusted, and physically well. It offers nonmedical recovery methods such as moral guidance, counseling, and biblical principles to life-controlling problems.



Adult and Teen Challenge of Texas is able to provide affordable drug recovery by generous charitable donations from the community. Houston Women's Rehab Center is hosting a fundraiser called the Greater Things Gala on September 23, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at LifePoint Church in Pearland. Please see the website for more information.



Teen Challenge was founded in 1958 by Pastor David Wilkerson who began ministering to drug addicts and gang members on the streets of New York. A recovery home was started shortly thereafter. Teen Challenge came to Texas in 1968. There are now close to 200 centers in the United States, and over 1000 centers worldwide in over 90 different countries.



Dr. Dolly Thomas/Julie Johnston,

(281) 836-4448,

413 County Road 192, Alvin, Texas 77511



