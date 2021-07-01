Stanton Public Policy Center Condemns Conservator and Court Decision Preventing Britney Spears from Having a Child

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Stanton Public Policy Center

July 1, 2021



WASHINGTON, July 1, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- In dramatic court testimony, Ms. Spears said, "I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children - any more children."



Here is link to a national news story on her court testimony:

https://people.com/music/britney-spears-wants-more-kids-get-married-but-claims-cant-conservatorship/



It is difficult to imagine any court in American forcing Ms. Spears to be sterilized and prevent her from having a child. This only serves to reinforce how women are treated as second-class citizens by our judicial system.



Stanton Public Policy Center calls for the immediate removal of this barbaric court order and would allow Britney Spears the right to pursue her God-given and Constitutional right to marry and have children.



Stanton Public Policy Center is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



Below is a joint statement by the Stanton Executive Committee:

"“In China, Uyghur women are sterilized and prevented from having children just like Britney Spears. The United States government rightly condemns these actions by the Chinese Communist Party as a blatant human rights violation and an attack on women.



"Yet in America, a Los Angeles court is allowed to tragically prevent Britney Spears from having a child by allowing her to be sterilized. It is difficult to imagine a more barbaric way to strip Ms. Spears of her basic human rights and diminish her as a woman.



"Stanton Public Policy Center unequivocally condemns this court decision and calls for Judge Brenda Penny to lift this unjust order."

For more information or interviews call:

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741



SOURCE Stanton Public Policy Center



CONTACT: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741

