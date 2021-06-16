Alveda King of Priests for Life Responds to Abortion Bill in Senate: These Statements are Racist NEWS PROVIDED BY

ATLANTA, June 16, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- "It's racist to suggest Black women can't handle the responsibilities of motherhood.



"It's racist to insist Black women should be having more abortions.



"It's racist to continue to perpetuate the lie that every Black woman is destitute and in need of government assistance to kill the child in her womb." -- Alveda King



Alveda King, a Pastoral Associate of Priests for Life and a spokeswoman for the Silent No More Awareness Campaign, said today's hearing on H.R. 3755, the Women's Health Protection Act, before a Senate subcommittee was the latest example of how Black babies are being sacrificed for the cause of racial justice.



"In terms of poverty, the situation for Black people is improving," Ms. King said, citing figures that showed 18.8 percent of the nation's Blacks live in poverty, down from 20.8 percent in 2018.



"That's the lowest poverty rate for Blacks ever measured, and it means that 80.2 percent of American Blacks do not live in poverty," she said. "Abortion advocates like those we saw today testifying to the Senate continue to insist that abortion is the way to end Black poverty. That is a lie. And it's racist."



Three women of color were invited to give testimony in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act to the Constitution Subcommittee of the Judiciary Committee. The act would: Negate mandatory waiting periods before abortion.



Eliminate requirements for ultrasound prior to abortion.



Prohibit abortionists or staff from providing information about the developing baby, potential risks of abortion or the possibility of halting a chemical abortion.



Eliminate bans on telemedicine.



Repeal laws calling for abortion businesses to meet standards of other ambulatory surgery centers; requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals;



Eliminate bans on certain abortion procedures, including dismemberment abortion.



Eliminate bans on abortion after fetal viability based on ability to feel pain.



Prohibit abortionists or staff from asking the reason for the abortion – for instance, sex-selective abortion or abortion for Down syndrome.



Eliminate a ban on abortion after a heartbeat is detected.



Eliminate conscience protection rights for healthcare providers.



Eliminate the Sanctuary City designation in more than two dozen U.S. cities that have declared themselves abortion-free zones. "Contrary to what these speakers asserted, the Black community does not need more abortion, later abortion or taxpayer-funded abortion," said Ms. King, who had two abortions as a young woman. "What we need is the recognition that abortion has legally ended the lives of 20 million Black Americans and that when a woman in this country dies from a 'safe and legal' abortion, she is most likely a woman of color.



"To insist that the way to improve Black lives is to kill even more of our children is the biggest racist lie I have ever heard. If Black lives matter, then ALL Black lives must matter."



Among those speaking in favor of the act today was a representative from "We Testify" an organization that brings together women who have had abortions and remain abortion advocates. Janet Morana, executive director of Priests for Life and co-founder of the Silent No More Awareness Campaign, said that if the panel was interested in both sides of the story, women of color from the campaign would have been invited to give testimony.



"Since 2003 women who have had abortions and suffered physical and emotional repercussions – sometimes for decades – have been carrying signs that say 'I Regret My Abortion' and speaking publicly about that regret," Mrs. Morana said. "The Senate needs to hear their stories, too."



Read the testimonies of Black women who regret their abortion experiences here and here.



Alveda King's testimony is here. Her new video on racism can be found here.



Father Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, described the Women's Health Protection Act as "all abortion, all the time."



"This bill was introduced by abortion advocates in the House and Senate who have never seen or heard of an abortion they don't like," Father Pavone said. "Passage of the bill would be a catastrophe for our nation, especially for the unborn, their mothers and healthcare workers who do not want to participate in the slaughter of innocent boys and girls."



