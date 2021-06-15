Faith Leaders, Uyghur's, Tibetans, Falun Gong and Other Persecuted Minorities will Hold a Demonstration at the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., to Stand in Solidarity with Hong Kong and Human Rights in China

Christian Defense Coalition

June 15, 2021



WASHINGTON, June 15, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- The demonstration will take place on Tuesday, June 15 at 7:00 P.M.



The Chinese Embassy is located at: 3505 International Pl NW, Washington, DC 20008.



The participants will be calling on the Chinese Communist Party to end their brutal attacks on freedom and human rights against their own people. They will also be calling for America to boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.



The event is called; "Sing Hallelujah to the Lord!" as the group remembers millions of Hong Kongers peacefully demonstrating on the streets of Hong Kong in June of 2019 with "Hallelujah to the Lord" becoming the unofficial anthem of the democracy movement.



Here is a link to the Facebook Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/282915183560805



Participants will be singing "Hallelujah to the Lord" as well as leaders from the various groups making prepared statements.



One of the speakers will be Baggio Leung. He was elected to the Legislative Council of Hong Kong as a member for New Territories East in 2016 and was later stripped from his office as he advocated for independence. Facing imprisonment under the National Security Law, Baggio escaped Hong Kong and is now seeking political asylum in the United States.



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the D.C. based Christian Defense Coalition, has been an advocate for human rights and freedom in China for over 40 years. He comments;

"We are gathering at the Chinese Embassy to remember, celebrate and honor the heroic efforts of the Hong Kong democracy protest movement in June of 2019. Their courageous stand for freedom was an inspiration to the world and we must never forget their courage and faith as they faced brutality and violence in their public stand for democracy.



"However, we are not gathering just to remember the past. Today we will be calling on the Chinese Communist Party to end their violent crushing of freedom and human rights against their own people. We will also be calling for America, and the free nations of the world, to boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.



"As we sing 'Hallelujah to the Lord,' we are reminded through prayer and worship we can see God shift, shape and transform history and bring freedom and hope to the people of China and Hong Kong."












