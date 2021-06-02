U.S. Christians Support Models of Orphan Care Not Best for Children, New Barna Study Shows

Faith to Action Initiative

June 2, 2021



June 2, 2021



Unfortunately, this substantial support of orphanages may be perpetuating a model of orphan care not best for children. Decades of research has shown that families — not orphanages — are the best environment for children to receive the care they need in order to flourish.



"People across the U.S. and the world agree that all children, including those who are orphaned and vulnerable, grow and thrive best in families," said Mark Lorey, vice president of child development and programme effectiveness for World Vision International. "This report shows how important it is to build support for family and community care for the most vulnerable children: because it's sustainable, scalable, affordable, and most of all, because it's best for kids."



The vast majority of children in orphanages are not actually orphans — many have a living parent, and those who do not often have extended family who can care for them. The Faith to Action Initiative, a coalition of Christian organizations, believes that U.S. Christians' support needs to shift to strengthening families to care for these children. Encouragingly, this survey data shows almost all respondents (96%) agree that family structures are optimal, and four in five respondents (81%) believe ending the need for orphanages globally is a worthwhile goal.



"There is a growing movement of people around the world committed to seeing orphaned and vulnerable children cared for in families," said Elli Oswald, the executive director of Faith to Action Initiative. "This study has highlighted the passion and generosity of American Christians toward these children. Our hope is that the American Christians will rally behind this movement, sharing the vision we see in scripture of God’s intention of families, and becoming catalysts for change."



Faith to Action Initiative is a project of the Tides Center, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and serves as a resource for Christian groups, churches, and individuals seeking to respond to the needs of orphans and vulnerable children around the world.



Read the full report at:



SOURCE Faith to Action Initiative



CONTACT: Allison Coble, 240-415-8655,



