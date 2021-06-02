Faith-Based Expert Available for Interviews on India COVID Crisis

Media Advisory



NEWS PROVIDED BY

GFA World

June 2, 2021



WILLS POINT, Texas, June 2, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- K.P. Yohannan -- founder of global humanitarian agency GFA World (www.gfa.org), best-selling author, and international speaker, who was born and reared in India -- is available for media interviews on the current COVID crisis in India.



What's REALLY Going On in India Right Now?

Millions are suffering as India's COVID "second wave" overwhelms the nation, hospitals overflow with patients gasping for breath, thousands die due to lack of medical oxygen supplies, and crematoriums struggle to keep up with the body count.



Cut through official "filters" and hear it straight from a no-nonsense, faith-based leader, who has worked directly with local church leaders on the frontlines in India's megacities and rural villages for the past four decades.



Talking Points:

The catastrophic impact of India's devastating "second wave"



The threat posed by India's deadly new variant



What local church leaders in India are pleading for most right now



Getting aid shipments -- including vital oxygen supplies -- to the most needy areas



How your readers, viewers or listeners can help

About K.P. Yohannan

K.P. Yohannan is the founder of Texas-based GFA World (www.gfa.org), one of the largest faith-based humanitarian organizations in the world. He is also Metropolitan (lead bishop) of the indigenous, orthodox Believers Eastern Church, with more than 12,000 local congregations and 3.5 million members. He has authored hundreds of books, including Revolution in World Missions, with more than four million copies in print.



TO ARRANGE AN INTERVIEW, CONTACT:



Gregg Wooding @ (972) 567-7660 gwooding@inchristcommunications.com



SOURCE GFA World



CONTACT: Gregg Wooding, 972-567-7660, gwooding@inchristcommunications.com

