Frontier Ventures Strengthens Global Focus with Landmark Decision 'Difficult decision' to sell historic headquarters accelerates shift to multi-hub global ministry model





STRATEGIC SHIFT: Frontier Ventures, a Christian missions organization based in Pasadena, Calif., for more than four decades, is selling its historic Hudson Taylor Hall headquarters -- former home of the U.S. Center for World Mission, founded by Ralph Winter. The decision accelerates the agency's transition to a multi-hub global ministry.



Frontier Ventures

May 17, 2021



PASADENA, Calif., May 17, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Frontier Ventures, a missions organization based in Pasadena for more than four decades, is selling its historic Hudson Taylor Hall headquarters -- accelerating its transition to a multi-hub global ministry.



The missions agency will have several offices located in strategic locations around the world where its efforts focus on taking the gospel to people who've never heard about Jesus Christ.



One option is to sell the Pasadena property -- a facility well known to many as the former U.S. Center for World Mission founded by Ralph Winter -- for affordable housing, a priority for the City of Pasadena, said Frontier Ventures director Dr. Kevin Higgins.



'Difficult Decision'

"This was a very difficult decision," Higgins said. "Hudson Taylor Hall represents so much to Frontier Ventures in so many ways, but the ministry's vision has never been about a place. We've always been about taking the gospel to many places.



"Our intention is to have ministry hubs in various locations around the world, which will allow us to be closer to the people we’re coming alongside and trying to reach."



A zoning issue led to the decision to sell Hudson Taylor Hall, Higgins said.



The building is zoned for residential use. When Frontier Ventures purchased the property decades ago, it was being used as office space -- but the City of Pasadena says that can't continue.



Frontier Ventures' board of directors decided it was unlikely to win a legal challenge, and other options for keeping the property would not be cost effective, Higgins said.



Despite the planned sale, Higgins said Frontier Ventures plans to maintain a "strategic presence" in Southern California.



Historic Legacy Continues

Proceeds from the sale will be directly reinvested into "nurturing new ways for men, women and children to experience the fullness of life in Jesus," he said, continuing the legacy of Frontier Ventures and the ministry carried out from Hudson Taylor Hall.



"We deeply honor our past and tremendous heritage," said Higgins. "But we also want to be good and faithful stewards of all the Lord has entrusted to us, most especially the advancement of the gospel.



"Our founding mission continues to shape our future – to nurture new ways for all peoples to experience the fullness of life in Jesus, specifically among the least-reached," he said. "We remain laser-focused on working alongside others to see God’s purposes advance."



The vision of Frontier Ventures (frontierventures.org) is to see the fullness of God's blessing for all peoples and the reconciliation of all things in Christ. For over 40 years – originally as the U.S. Center for World Mission – the ministry has sought to work alongside others to see God's purposes fulfilled on earth.



