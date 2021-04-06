Lead Like Jesus Announces Four New Board Members NEWS PROVIDED BY

Lead Like Jesus

April 6, 2021



GREER, S.C., April 6, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Lead Like Jesus is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors: Grace Campbell, Co-Pastor of Life Bridge Church in Fort Wayne, Ind.; Jason Lippert, President/CEO of LCI Industries in Mishawaka, Ind.; Freddie Scott II, Founder/CEO of Unlock the Champion in Brentwood, Tenn.; and TK Tibby, Dental Director for Tampa Family Health Centers in Tampa, Fla.



Several other new developments that bring a more global voice to the organization's leadership were announced recently. Since January, the organization has launched a global advisory council with 20 nations represented, increased partner countries from 18 to 22, and added new Chief Global Officers to its staff - Jayson Naidoo and Trevonica Naidoo - a husband and wife team based in South Africa.



According to Rich Cummins, President and CEO, "We want the voices that influence our vision and mission to reflect those that we serve, and to reflect God's vision of heaven on earth, for every tribe, tongue and nation to come together. These four new board members represent a diversity, coming from diverse circles of influence in business, athletics, healthcare and ministry. They will help us look to the future and continue advancing our mission to a broader audience."



More about the new Board of Director members:



Grace Campbell, Co-Pastor, Life Bridge Church, Fort Wayne, Ind. Before transitioning into full-time ministry, Grace spent over 30 years as an accountant, controller, business consultant and CPA, including 15 years in private practice. She is now an ordained minister and co-pastors Life Bridge Church with her husband, Bill.



Grace is passionate about her calling to activate and equip for the Kingdom while sitting as a student at the feet of her Master Teacher. She is a life-long learner who continues to pursue new knowledge that she can use to help herself and others. Grace enjoys spending time with her family, running, bike riding and having conversations over coffee. Jason Lippert - CEO, LCI Industries, Mishawaka, Ind. Jason Lippert is the CEO of publicly traded LCI Industries (NYSE listed – LCII), the largest supplier to the recreational vehicle and marine industries, with more than 13,000 team members across the globe. As CEO since 2003, he has led the organization from $100 million per year in revenue to nearly $3 billion in revenue. He is most proud of the recent culture transformation in which LCI has instituted ten leadership coaches, many of whom were pastors, to help teach everyone the difference between leadership and management. The company also instituted personal development coaches to help team members personally as well as professionally.



Jason is a devoted follower of Christ who is passionate about winning and caring for others - which is demonstrated by the company-wide achievement of meeting a 100,000-hour community service goal each of the last four years. Jason and his wife Darla have four children. He is a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elkhart County and has helped raise over eight million dollars for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northern Indiana. Freddie Scott II, Founder/CEO of Unlock the Champion, Brentwood, Tenn. Freddie is Founder/CEO of Unlock the Champion and a second-generation pro athlete, having played for Penn State and with the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions. He has a Master's in Organizational Leadership and is a certified Transition Coach for the NFL Players Engagement Program, and is a family expert for the NFL Players Association, conducting workshops across the country helping players transition from playing football professionally to becoming better leaders, husbands and fathers.



Freddie is author of The Dad I Wish I Had and a sought-after speaker on topics such as leadership, healthy relationships, character development, personal growth and parenting. His life goal is very simple - lead by example. He thrives on the connection he creates with his clients and shares profound, yet simple insights to help them grow. He loves to build people and help them walk more confidently in their leadership. He balances his professional responsibilities alongside a busy life with his family, including his wife, four sons and one daughter. TK Tibby, Dental Director for Tampa Family Health Centers in Tampa, Fla. TK Tibby is a Harvard trained, board certified pediatric dentist with over 19 years of experience in public health. She has served as Dental Director for different counties in Florida and has a demonstrated history of working in Federally Qualified Health Centers. Jamaican born, TK has a big heart for international missions and often returns to her hometown of Kingston to serve others and share the love of Jesus. TK has a teenage daughter named Tyana. They are both very active in their local church, Love First Christian Community and Tyana's nonprofit organization, Urban Book Squad. A full list of the Lead Like Jesus Board of Directors may be found at https://www.leadlikejesus.com/board-members.



Lead Like Jesus, headquartered in Greer, S.C., is a global organization whose mission is to glorify God by inspiring and equipping people to lead like Jesus so that someday everyone, everywhere will be impacted by someone leading like Jesus. Yearly, they train more than 34,000 leaders in 22 countries through a variety of resources and events, including in-person and online workshops, individual and team coaching, online assessments and courses, and in-depth training designed for businesses and organizations. Lead Like Jesus is a proud member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability (ECFA). Learn more at LeadLikeJesus.com.



SOURCE Lead Like Jesus



CONTACT: Rich Cummins, 260-446-4759, Rich.Cummins@LeadLikeJesus.com



