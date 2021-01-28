Shepherd's Men Announces Brasfield & Gorrie's Five-Year Fundraising Campaign Results Company Employees & Subcontractors Donate $1.2 Million to Support SHARE Military Initiative



Shepherd's Men

Jan. 28, 2021



ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- In 2016, Brasfield & Gorrie made a five-year commitment to fundraise among its employees and subcontractors---for Shepherd's Men to support the SHARE Military Initiative at the Shepherd Center. During this five-year campaign, employees and subcontractors visited the Shepherd Center to see the work underway first-hand, participate in events alongside former SHARE clients and, attended a broad range of events to support veterans in need of clinical care. This five-year relationship building campaign resulted in a $1.2 million donation to Shepherd's Men. More than $374,000 of the donation was raised in 2020.



SHARE Military Initiative is a comprehensive rehabilitative program that focuses on assessment and treatment for veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars who suffer from traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress. SHARE, which has treated over 750 veterans, male and female, provides the treatment and tools to successfully rehabilitate and return veterans to their families and communities. For seven consecutive years, Shepherd's Men members have been running across the country and hosting unique events to raise funds and awareness for the SHARE Military Initiative.



Traumatic Brain Injuries High Among Veterans

The Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center (DVBIC) reported nearly 414,000 Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) among U.S. service members worldwide between 2000 and late 2019. In fact, more than 185,000 veterans who use the VA for their health care have been diagnosed with at least one TBI. Veterans with a history of TBI are more than twice as likely to die by suicide, compared to those without TBI, according to the September/October 2019, Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation.



"Our employees and subcontractors have come to know Shepherd's Men quite well and deeply appreciate the work they're doing to support veterans with TBI and post-traumatic stress—because the need is tremendous," said Brent Perkins, director-Personal Development, Brasfield & Gorrie. "It is our honor to support Shepherd's Men and the SHARE Military Initiative. We feel privileged to align with their outstanding work, look forward to learning more about the lives that will be impacted—and, we are grateful to our employees and subcontractors for their generosity in helping Shepherd's Men lift up our veteran heroes who protect the freedoms that we all so richly enjoy."



SHARE Military Initiative Offers Life-Saving Clinical Support

Shepherd's Men will utilize the resources so generously given to them by Brasfield & Gorrie to continue its mission of providing funding to the vitally important SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center. At a cost of approximately $35,000 per client, numerous individuals will be the beneficiaries of the life-saving treatment that is rendered at SHARE, all at no cost to the individual. Because it is very difficult to secure funding from governmental sources, it is incumbent upon the community to ensure this life-saving program remains viable to our nation's heroes. Brasfield and Gorrie's kindness will produce a positive, lasting effect that will be measured for generations.



"We are eternally grateful to Brasfield & Gorrie for raising much-needed funds for our beloved veterans and their families," said Travis Ellis, co-founder, Shepherd's Men. "We will not rest until our returning heroes receive the treatment they need to live purposeful, gratifying lives after their honorable service to this country. "By supporting our veterans with this five-year campaign, Brasfield & Gorrie is directly impacting the lives of many veterans who deserve the best life has to offer. Also, it is our hope this relationship building strategy will be an advantageous roadmap for other organizations to follow."



Brasfield & Gorrie

Founded in 1964, Brasfield & Gorrie is one of the nation's largest privately held construction firms, providing general contracting, design-build, and construction management services for a wide variety of markets. We are skilled in construction best practices, including virtual design and construction, integrated project delivery, and Lean construction, but we are best known for our preconstruction and self-perform expertise and exceptional client service. Brasfield & Gorrie has 12 offices and approximately 3,000 employees. Our 2019 revenues were $3.8 billion. Engineering News-Record ranks Brasfield & Gorrie 22nd among the nation's "Top 400 Contractors" for 2020.



About Shepherd's Men

Shepherd's Men is an organization comprised of dedicated patriots committed to creating advocacy and opportunity for our nation's heroes who have been affected by the hidden injuries of war. They serve our noble warriors by means of outreach, empowerment and the funding of treatment. It is their belief that victory in combat is achieved on two fronts – on the field and in the mind. Shepherd's Men is raising funds and awareness for the SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center in Atlanta. This comprehensive rehabilitation program focuses on assessment and treatment for veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars who suffer from traumatic brain injury and posttraumatic stress disorders. For more information, please visit www.shepherdsmen.com and watch this video. For more information on the SHARE Military Initiative, click here. #SHARETheBurden22



About the Shepherd Center

Shepherd Center, located in Atlanta, is a private, not-for-profit hospital specializing in medical treatment, research and rehabilitation for people with spinal cord injury or brain injury. Founded in 1975, Shepherd Center is ranked by U.S. News & World Report among the top 10 rehabilitation hospitals in the nation and is a 152-bed facility. Last year, Shepherd Center had more than 900 admissions to its inpatient programs and 571 to its day patient programs. In addition, Shepherd Center sees more than 7,300 people annually on an outpatient basis. For more information, visit Shepherd Center online at www.shepherdsmen.com.



SOURCE Shepherd's Men



CONTACT: Sheryl R. Sellaway, 404-695-5564, Sheryl@righteouspragency.com



