Human Rights and Democracy Activists to Hold Protest at the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C. Calling for President Biden to Stand for Human Rights and Democracy in China

Christian Defense Coalition

Jan. 20, 2021



WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- The protest will be on Thursday, January 21, at 1:30 PM at the Chinese Embassy located at 3505 International Pl NW, Washington, DC 20008.



The group will be challenging China to end the brutal crushing of human rights against their own people, especially the genocide against Uyghurs and the persecution of Christians, other religious minorities, and the people of Hong Kong.



Participants will also be calling on President Biden, in the first days of his presidency, to have his administration publicly support the position that America will use all of our resources to ensure human rights for the Chinese people.



Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of the Stanton Public Policy Center, states;

"President Biden must be very clear and direct from the opening days of his administration, the United States will stand firm against China's tragic record of human rights violations against their own citizens.



"America cannot turn a deaf ear to the cries of the Chinese people as they desperately seek political and religious freedom."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, adds;

"The top foreign policy issue of the Biden Administration must be standing against the oppression, violence, and tyranny of the Chinese Communist government. President Biden must be abundantly firm and clear, the United States will not sit passively by while China crushes Hong Kong and commits genocide against Uyghurs.



"We will passionately stand with the Uyghurs, Hong Kong and all those being brutalized in China as we call upon President Biden to be a powerful advocate for freedom and democracy in China. We will never be silent or indifferent."

Rev. Mahoney has a 40 year history of fighting for human rights and justice in China and in 2019 was on the streets of Hong Kong working and praying with students in their struggle for freedom. (See picture above.)



Rev. Mahoney and Ms. Swindell were both arrested during the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics for peaceful protests calling for human rights in China and threatened with six months in prison. They are currently both banned from mainland China.



