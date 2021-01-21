Over 12 Million USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes Delivered to Families in the 'Last Mile of Need' by Faith-Based Community



CityServe

Jan. 21, 2021



BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Since the United States Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box Program launched in May 2020, the Faith-Based Community for Farmers to Families, facilitated by CityServe, has distributed over 12 million food boxes to families living in the "Last Mile of Need." Currently comprised of over 140 HUBs, the collaborative network of churches and faith-based organizations continues to expand across the nation to serve the most food-insecure families in round five of the program, occurring January 19 through April 2021.



Last Wednesday, January 13, Ivanka Trump and Pastor Paula White-Cain, Senior Advisors to President Trump, joined a virtual celebration, hosted by CityServe, thanking the Faith-Based Community for Farmers to Families for their efforts to feed Americans. Watch the full replay here.



"I've been privileged to be able to see this great work done first hand and we couldn't be more grateful for the support of CityServe and the faith-based community in helping feed the 'last mile' which is the most challenging, most neglected, and most in need." - Ivanka Trump



"We may never know the real magnitude of a difference this program has made. I believe in a big God and that he will help us to continue to help people because this is the model—when the best comes out in people. From farmer to distribution to recipient—all working together and cutting out the layers of nonsense. It's about people being people who care." - Pastor Paula White-Cain



By engaging one of the most expansive networks of compassion in the nation, the proven HUB to POD distribution model delivers fresh, nutritious foods deep into the community, where the most vulnerable individuals and families are often unseen or forgotten.



HOW IT WORKS

USDA approved food supply contractors coordinate with CityServe to deliver food boxes to HUBs. A HUB is a church or faith-based nonprofit with the capacity to be the distribution center of food boxes to local churches, also known as PODs (point of distribution), in its geographical region. A POD is a local church coordinating with CityServe to receive food boxes from its assigned HUB and meet the needs of its neighborhood with compassionate giving and relationship building. Local churches have a unique ability to deliver food to the "Last Mile of Need" because they are in close relationship with their neighbors and most aware of the needs and specific circumstances in their community. They look out for the unseen, forgotten, and left behind.



On January 4, the USDA announced the continuation of Farmers to Families for a fifth-round adding $1.5 billion for food purchases.



To learn more about how the Faith-Based Community for Farmers to Families is delivering food through the "Last Mile of Need," please visit www.cityserve.us.



About CityServe

CityServe is a collaborative network of churches and community leaders connected to help those in need to live better lives. CityServe empowers the local church to fulfill its purpose to overcome despair and transform lives by resourcing them with tangible goods and capacity building. CityServe brings the church to the table to address community challenges by offering long-lasting relationships that lead to transformation and has been designated a "Community of Faith and Opportunity" by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For more information about CityServe and its initiatives, please visit https://cityserve.us or on social platforms @cityservehq.



CONTACT: Crissy Cochran, 661-472-7305, crissy@cityserve.us



