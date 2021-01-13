Mexican Doctor and Devoted Catholic Dad of 5 in Critical Care Unit with COVID-19 After Performing Emergency Surgery on a Child with COVID-19 NEWS PROVIDED BY

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Dr. Antonio Bayardo, a pediatrician, performed emergency surgery on a patient with COVID-19 fully knowing the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus. "No one has greater love than this, to lay down one's life for one's friends." - John 15:13. Dr. Antonio Bayardo's family is asking for your prayers and support to save the life of a man who has dedicated his own life to taking care of the health of so many children.



Dr. Bayardo started with flu symptoms on December 12th, and the nightmare began on December 24th on Christmas Eve when he got worse and needed hospital treatment but no hospital was available and his family had to try everything they could at home to keep him alive. Dr. Antonio Bayardo had difficulty breathing and started treatment with dioxide and a lot of other medications. He is a fighter and he managed to stay alive.



Dr. Bayardo stayed at home through the ups and downs, with oxygen and a small, borrowed ventilator that helped him breathe. The only thing keeping him alive was a frugal device connecting multiple oxygen sources to an uncomfortable mask that was hurting him. He could not survive without the mask for more than a few seconds, making basic tasks like eating or drinking water nearly impossible. His family could not keep up with the level of attention he needed, finding where to fill up oxygen tanks during the Holidays and weekends, multiple runs to the drugstore every day and praying for his health and for strength to endure these gruesome times for 12 days.



When Dr. Antonio Bayardo had a more severe downturn a family friend was finally able to find a hospital room for him. He arrived at the hospital in an awfully bad condition, was intubated right away, and is now in a serious state with pulmonary thromboembolism and a series of other life-threatening complications due to COVID-19.



The Catholic Connect Foundation is a 501(c)3 charity and helped set up a Charity GoFundMe campaign for Dr. Antonio Bayardo and his family and encourages all people of goodwill to share and support this charitable initiative to help Dr. Bayardo's family of seven pull through these tough times.



"It is by the path of love, which is charity, that God draws near to man, and man to God. But where charity is not found, God cannot dwell. If, then, we possess charity, we possess God, for 'God is Charity'" (1John 4:8) - St. Albert the Great



The Catholic Connect Foundation's mission is to support charitable and humanitarian work across the globe and raise awareness about important issues.



