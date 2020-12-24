Nonprofit Organization Bringing Christmas Presents to 2,000 Recently Displaced Armenian Children in Cooperation with Armenian Catholic Archbishop
Dec. 24, 2020
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 24, 2020 /Christian Newswire
/ -- In an effort to bring joy and Christmas to suffering Armenian children, For The Martyrs, a 501c3 organization will bring Operation Christmas to Armenia. Operation Christmas will provide wrapped Christmas boxes that are full of gifts such as toys, dolls, clothing, and more for children so they can have a present to open on the holiday.
Due to the Azeri aggression, 75,000 Armenians are now internally displaced, 90% of them are women and children. 97% of Armenians are Christians. Many Eastern Christian Churches in the Middle East celebrate Christmas on January 6th. The For The Martyrs team will be received by His Excellency Archbishop Raphael Minassian Ordinary of the Armenian Catholics in Armenia, Georgia and Eastern Europe.
This initiative is led by the Founding President of For The Martyrs, Gia Chacon, a young Catholic woman who has led multiple mission trips and efforts to help refugees across the world. She was inspired by her grandmother, Dr. Michelle Corral, who was personal friends with Mother Teresa. Humanitarian Organizes 'For The Martyrs' To Bring Attention To Neglected Persecuted Christians For The Martyrs in SoCal Raising Awareness About Christian Persecution
