Nonprofit Organization to Bring Christmas Presents to 2,000 Recently Displaced Armenian Children

NEWS PROVIDED BYDec. 24, 2020NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 24, 2020 / Christian Newswire / -- In an effort to bring joy and Christmas to suffering Armenian children, For The Martyrs, a 501c3 organization will bring Operation Christmas to Armenia. Operation Christmas will provide wrapped Christmas boxes that are full of gifts such as toys, dolls, clothing, and more for children so they can have a present to open on the holiday.Due to the Azeri aggression, 75,000 Armenians are now internally displaced, 90% of them are women and children. 97% of Armenians are Christians. Many Eastern Christian Churches in the Middle East celebrate Christmas on January 6th. The For The Martyrs team will be received by His Excellency Archbishop Raphael Minassian Ordinary of the Armenian Catholics in Armenia, Georgia and Eastern Europe.This initiative is led by the Founding President of For The Martyrs, Gia Chacon, a young Christian woman who has led multiple mission trips and efforts to help refugees across the world. She was inspired by her grandmother, Dr. Michelle Corral, who was personal friends with Mother Teresa.For more info: visit the For The Martyrs Website SOURCE For The MartyrsCONTACT: Gia Chacon, Founder & President, 949-307-0972, gia@forthemartyrs.com Related Links