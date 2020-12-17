Clergy, Community Activists and Organizers to Set Up 'Tent City' in Washington, D.C. to Confront Displacement of African American Families Through Gentrification News Conference in Washington, DC, Today at 2 PM NEWS PROVIDED BY

Faith For the City

Dec. 17, 2020 WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Clergy, community activists and organizers plan to set up a "tent city" in Washington, D.C. to confront the displacement of African American families through gentrification.



The coalition, organized by, Faith for the City, will have a news conference to announce the launch of a public campaign to draw attention to challenges faced by African American families in finding affordable housing. News Conference Details-- When: Today, Thursday, December 17 at 2:00 PM Where: Faith Tabernacle Church UHCA, 300 A St. NE, Washington, DC 20002

On Saturday, December 19, the coalition will set up tents below the overpass on K Street between 1st and 2nd streets NE.



The name of the campaign is called, #NoRoom, and is based on the Christmas story where the family of Jesus was displaced and could find, "No room in the Inn."



Pastor L. Frazier White, President of Faith for the City and Pastor of Faith Tabernacle UHCA on Capitol Hill, states:



"As a follower of Christ and a preacher of the Bible, it is important to connect the dots. There is a connection between Christ and the least of these as Matthew 25 teaches. The Church must not be silent on the issue of displacement which is what has generated gentrification. "The ethical concern for the Church is not development but exclusion. If we do nothing, the District of Columbia will have seen generations of working-class people in general, and African Americans in particular to have labored to create a unique culture and flavor; only to be unceremoniously erased, allowing the affluent to enjoy what WE know they did not create. If there is no room in the city's plans for us, we have to make room." SOURCE Faith For the City CONTACT: Pastor Frazier White, 202-297-9867, info@faithforthecity.org



