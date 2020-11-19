International Men's Day Thursday 19 November 2020 - Better Health for Men & Boys



Launched in 1999, and now celebrated in more than 80 countries worldwide and still growing. Thousands of men are alive today because of International Men's Day.







IMD 2020 Promo: https://youtu.be/C88s2r2btsY



International Men's Day

Nov. 18, 2020



UNANDERRA, Australia, Nov. 18, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Warwick Marsh from Australia, and global coordinator for www.internationalmensday.com said, "International Men's Day will be celebrated on the 19 November. The Theme this year is Better Heath for Men & Boys.



"Globally men die 6 years younger than women. In Australia and it is mostly true around the world. Three out of four suicides are men. 95% of people who die at work are men.



"Men under 65 are four times more likely to die of heart disease than women. Men under 75 are twice as likely to die from preventable causes than women."



Marsh continued, "We live in the days of a 'silent men's health crisis.' What can we do? Prevention is better than cure. People who laugh actually live longer than those who don't laugh. Good health comes when mind, body and spirit are in total harmony.



"You see a healthy outside starts from the inside. Dwayne Johnson said, 'Regardless of who you are or what you do for a living, depression does not discriminate ... you gotta talk about it, you're not alone.'



"So, talk to your friends...talk to your doctor. So, eat well, Live Well. Remember... To enjoy good health, you must exercise. So, move your body – use it or lose it.



"As Jim Rohn said, 'Take care of your body. It is the only place you have to live.'" Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, founder of International Men's Day, from Trinidad & Tobago said, "International Men's Day has the potential to become the global medium to heal our world. The concept and themes of International Men's Day are designed to give hope to the depressed, faith to the lonely, comfort to the broken-hearted, transcend barriers, eliminate stereotypes and create a more caring humanity.



"I and the team at International Men's Day encourage you to plan to celebrate International Men's Day and to wish everyone a happy International Men's Day on Thursday the 19 November." IMD 2020 Better Health Promo: https://youtu.be/C88s2r2btsY



CONTACT: Warwick Marsh, 61-418-225-212;

Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, 1-868-283-4587



