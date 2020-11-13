WCC Makes Urgent Call for 'Lasting Peace Founded on Justice and Human Rights' for People of Nagorno-Karabakh

Nov. 13, 2020



GENEVE, Nov. 13, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- The WCC executive committee issued a statement calling for calm and wisdom following six weeks of intense fighting for Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh, suspended by an agreement announced between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia. Welcoming an end to the bloodshed and destruction, the executive committee appealed for "a lasting peace founded on justice and human rights for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh and the wider region."



"We join with His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, in praying for wisdom, unity and calm," reads the statement. "We grieve with all those who have suffered terrible losses not only in the renewed fighting since 27 September, but throughout the long history of the struggle for self-determination in the region, entrenching antagonism more deeply with each precious life lost."



The WCC stands in solidarity with the Armenian communities threatened by the renewal of genocide against their people. "We lift up and accompany the continuing ministry and witness of the churches of the region, and pray that the church leaders may be given strength and wisdom to guide their people through this crisis."

