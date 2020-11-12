Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Evangelical Outreach

Nov. 12, 2020



WASHINGTON, Penn., Nov. 12, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Dan Corner of Evangelical Outreach: I watched as the Lamb opened the first of the seven seals. Then I heard one of the four living creatures say in a voice like thunder, "Come!" I looked, and there before me was a white horse! Its rider held a bow, and he was given a CROWN ["CORONA" - Latin], and he rode out as a conqueror bent on conquest. (Rev 6:1,2)

The word "corona" as in Corona Virus means CROWN in Latin (and Spanish). That is especially interesting since much of today's medical terminology comes from Latin.



Just like the rider on a white horse, the real Savior, the PRECIOUS Lord Jesus is also riding a white horse in Rev. 19:11. The devil has his counterfeits, and this rider seems to be one. IF the rider on the white horse is somehow related to the Corona Virus, then that rider, who is bent on conquest, must be focused on vaccinating the whole world (ostensibly to save humanity). The miracle vaccine is the very thing that is repeatedly shown on mainstream media as a remedy and necessity to "save" the world and "go back to normal."



The Covid MICRONEEDLE VACCINATION will deposit a BODILY MARK (Quantum Dot Tattoo) enabling the temporary, global powers to identify all who have been vaccinated; that mark will also enable those recipients to "buy or sell" (Rev. 13:16,17). The gene-altering hydrogel biosensors in the vaccine would enable the Beast to know every movement and financial transaction, even empowering him to cut off the financial abilities of anyone who dissents. When the Lamb opened the second seal, I heard the second living creature say, "Come!" Then another horse came out, a fiery red one. Its rider was given power to take peace from the earth and to make men slay each other. To him was given a large sword. (Rev 6:3,4)

Could it be that this election voting confusion will lead to rioting and civil war over who is rightly the USA president? If so, then that event could be SEAL #2. If not, then something else will occur and cause such. When the Lamb opened the third seal, I heard the third living creature say, "Come!" I looked, and there before me was a black horse! Its rider was holding a pair of scales in his hand. Then I heard what sounded like a voice among the four living creatures, saying, "A quart of wheat for a day's wages, and three quarts of barley for a day's wages, and do not damage the oil and the wine!" (Rev 6:5,6)

Since FAMINE is already so close (as mentioned in SEALS #3 and #4), then even closer still must be "peace taken from the earth and men slaying each other." Furthermore, rioting, killing and chaos (from SEAL #2) would also pave the way for FAMINE. When the Lamb opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth living creature say, "Come!" I looked, and there before me was a pale horse! Its rider was named Death, and Hades was following close behind him. They were given power over a fourth of the earth to kill by sword, famine and plague, and by the wild beasts of the earth. (Rev 6:7,8) SEAL #4, among other events, includes the vaccine mark of the beast rejecters/martyrs (which should occur in 2021, according to vaccine news)! The Greek term for "sword" in Rev. 6:8 allows for death by guillotine and "beheading" (Rev. 20:4). Somewhere within those events will be the WAR ON THE SAINTS (Rev. 13:7) resulting in an entrance into PARADISE for a great multitude of pure-hearted overcomers worldwide (Rev. 7:9)!



"They overcame him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony; THEY DID NOT LOVE THEIR LIVES SO MUCH AS TO SHRINK FROM DEATH." (Rev 12:11)



"A third angel followed them and said in a loud voice: 'If anyone worships the beast and his image and receives his mark on the forehead or on the hand, he, too, will drink of the wine of God's fury, which has been poured full strength into the cup of is wrath. He will be tormented with burning sulfur in the presence of the holy angels and of the Lamb. And the smoke of their torment rises for ever and ever. There is no rest day or night for those who worship the beast and his image, or for anyone who receives the mark of his name.' This calls for PATIENT ENDURANCE ON THE PART OF THE SAINTS WHO OBEY GOD'S COMMANDMENTS AND REMAIN FAITHFUL TO JESUS." (Rev 14:9-12)



It's getting close dear family. Take one day at a time and make sure you are an overcomer. Patiently endure, REMAIN FAITHFUL TO JESUS to the very end, and do not take the Mark. SOURCE Evangelical Outreach



CONTACT: Dan Corner, 724-632-3210



Share Tweet