Catholic Healthcare International and Trinity Health Announce Collaboration to Implement Terri Schiavo Home for the Brain Injured

BRIGHTON, Mich., Nov. 10, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- On November 4th, Cardinal Raymond Burke (pictured), Archbishop Allen Vigneron, Bishop Earl Boyea, many priests, deacons, faithful Catholics, and leadership representatives of Catholic Healthcare International (CHI) and Trinity Health, came together to announce the collaboration to implement the first-ever Terri Schiavo Home for the Brain Injured on the campus of St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.



15 years ago, the country watched the suffering of Terri Schiavo and her family when her estranged husband and doctors made the intentional decision to starve Terri to death. Since then, Bobby Schindler, Terri's brother, has worked tirelessly to create a safe-haven for others like Terri. Now, as a part of CHI's Casa USA Leadership Team, his dream is becoming a reality.



Bobby reflected, "As more families shared their struggles to protect their brain-injured loved ones, my family began to envision opening a treatment and recovery center for the brain-injured. Indeed, the Terri Schiavo Home for the Brain Injured will serve to honor the memory of my sister and bring to these patients and caregivers new hope for state of the art treatment and compassionate care. Most importantly, this facility will work to establish—in the words of Saint John Paul II—'a Culture of Life' by recognizing the human dignity of those like Terri, defeating the culture of death mindset that continues to target our most medically defenseless brothers and sisters."



In 2009, CHI signed a Collaboration Agreement to replicate St. Padre Pio's Home for the Relief of Suffering, the Vatican-owned hospital in Italy, in the United States. Bishop Earl Boyea has donated land in the Diocese of Lansing, MI, as a place of prayer and serenity to support the Casa USA. On September 23rd, the Feast of St. Pio, Bishop Boyea celebrated Mass on this prayer campus, blessed the new Santa Maria delle Grazie mural and altar, and announced the $5 million campaign to build the St. Padre Pio Eucharistic Adoration Chapel adjacent to the beautiful mural of Our Lady of Grace.



On November 4th, His Eminence Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke, Episcopal Advisor of CHI and signatory to the Collaboration Agreement with St. Pio's hospital, celebrated Mass followed by an inspirational and moving program of dignitaries led by Teresa Tomeo, renowned Catholic speaker and EWTN personality.



"For that reason I have come to you today to speak about the urgency of the implementation of the Casa USA vision of healthcare in our nation inspired by the heroic virtues of St. Pio," remarked Cardinal Burke, "And at the same time and in the same vein I want to speak to you about the urgent need for the Terri Schiavo Home for the Brain Injured." Mr. John O'Malley, representing Trinity Health, added, "St. Joseph Mercy Health will continue to work with Catholic Healthcare International...for the Terri Schiavo Home for the Brain Injured unit with clinicians dedicated to caring for these patients in Ann Arbor."



It is estimated that the Terri Schiavo Home for the Brain Injured will require $2.5 million per year to support the unreimbursed care provided to the patients of this unit and $5 million is needed to complete construction of the St. Pio Eucharistic Adoration Chapel.



