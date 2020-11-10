Top Leaders and Athletes Announce 'Fill The Stadium,' a Unique Effort This Fall for Children Struggling in the Wake of COVID-19 Says the Lead Team 'This Endeavor Desperately Needs Caring, Prayerful, Thoughtful Americans'



Fill The Stadium leaders note that $500—approximately the amount most Americans spend on a pro-football game day for tickets, meals, travel, and extras—will help provide one year of food, nutritional supplements, hygiene essentials, and COVID-19 medical screenings. So far, the group has "filled" over 16,000 seats—well on their way to the goal of 70,000.



The Fill The Stadium lead team consists of standouts in their fields such as Dakota Dozier of the Minnesota Vikings; Alyssa Naeher of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team; Nick Foles, professional football MVP quarterback; Chris Davis, first baseman of the Baltimore Orioles; Devin and Jason McCourty, defensive backs of New England; Nate Solder of the New York Giants among others.



Santiago "Jimmy" Mellado is CEO and president of Compassion International, a Christ-centered, church-driven ministry dedicated to releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name. Steve Stenstrom is president of Pro Athletes Outreach—and as a former NFL quarterback, he knows all about getting the ball over the line for a winning purpose.



Says Santiago "Jimmy" Mellado, "Compassion registered an additional 70,000 highly vulnerable children into our program. After more than 1,200 promotional events had to be canceled due to COVID-19, they are still waiting to be sponsored. It's our priority to provide for their critical needs. We know the impacts of COVID-19 are being felt most severely by those living in poverty."



Says Steve Stenstrom, "We are approaching a tipping point moment in this movement. We're inspired more than ever to reach a critical mass and help tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, in desperate need around the globe. This continues to be a time for us to be obedient to what He asks of us."



Visit Fill The Stadium today to learn more about this important new program and the triumphant team effort.



