The Definitive Guidebook to Identifying and Overcoming the Narcissistic, Sociopathic, Psychopathic Domestic Abuser

Oct. 8, 2020



Oct. 8, 2020



In her ground-breaking, all-encompassing guidebook, Overcoming the Narcissist, Sociopath, Psychopath, and Other Domestic Abusers: The Comprehensive Handbook to Recognize, Remove, and Recover from Abuse, Charlene Quint, a family law attorney who focuses her practice on helping women overcome domestic abuse—and a domestic abuse survivor herself—writes the most definitive guide thus far to help women master what she calls the essential "3 Rs" of abuse: recognize, remove, and recover.



"When I was going through my journey, like all women going through abuse and hoping to break free, I wanted a comprehensive book to tell me everything I needed to know about abuse and abusers, how to get out safely, how to heal and restart my life, and how to live fearlessly and victoriously, the way God desires for us, after abuse," Quint says. "There was none. This is that book."



The book first details the traits and tactics of narcissists, sociopaths, psychopaths, and other domestic abusers, enabling the reader to recognize a partner's behavior for what it is: abuse. It lists the many different facets of emotional, verbal, financial, physical, sexual, and spiritual abuse, all of which are designed to gain and maintain power and control.



The author then guides the reader on what to expect when she leaves and details the practical steps she must take to protect herself and her family physically, emotionally, legally, spiritually, and financially. Quint outlines the biblically based best practices for clergy and churches to support victims and hold abusers accountable, and she discusses several common mistakes to avoid.



"Unlike many Christian and marriage books," Quint says, "this book calls domestic abuse what it is—evil. It doesn't try to keep a woman with someone who is wicked, and it digs deep into the Scriptures to see what God really says about divorce from an abuser and fleeing from evil. Regular marriage books and marriage counseling simply don't apply in cases of abuse."



The book then takes a delightful turn in guiding the reader through the process of healing from abuse, as well as helping her children heal. It ends on a victorious note, helping the reader discover her purpose, how she can become the strong woman that God designed her to be, and how to live a fearless life of victory.



The author weaves together true survivor stories, along with research studies, science, legal knowledge, counseling expertise, and personal experience to educate, equip, and bring hope and healing. It is a must-read for victims of abuse, as well as family members, clergy, church leaders, counselors, lawyers, judges, guardians ad litem, and medical professionals who serve them.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Charlene Quint is a family law attorney in Lake County, Illinois, who focuses her practice on helping women overcome domestic abuse. She wrote Overcoming the Narcissist, Sociopath, Psychopath, and Other Domestic Abusers to help victims of domestic abuse become the fearless victors that God designed them to be. She is the founder of



