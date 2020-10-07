Coptic Solidarity Hosts Fifth Annual Modern Coptic Martyrs Remembrance Day on 9th Anniversary of Maspero Massacre





Coptic Solidarity

Oct. 7, 2020



WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Coptic Solidarity's 5th Annual Modern Coptic Martyrs Day will be hosted on Zoom this Friday, October 9th at 2 PM, Eastern Standard Time. This year's event will be held on the ninth anniversary of the Maspero Massacre, when 27 Copts were brutally murdered by the Egyptian Army while they were peacefully protesting a church closure.







Numerous other Copts have also been killed for their faith in modern times, including large scale attacks, and many on individuals and their properties. Copts were murdered on the beach by ISIS, killed in church bombings, and murdered on the street or in their homes, such as Fr. Samaan Shehata, and Copts in el-Arish.



The Modern Coptic Martyrs Remembrance Day is a vital opportunity to ensure the world not forget about the numerous Copts who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for their faith and to seek justice for them, their families, and communities.



Advance registration is required. The login information for this Zoom event will be emailed to those who register, prior to the event.



Confirmed participants include:

Dr. Ahmed Shaheed, UN Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Religion or Belief

Commissioner Frederick A. Davie, US Commission on International Religious Freedom



Lord David Alton of Liverpool, Independent Crossbench Life Peer in UK House of Lords



US Senator James Lankford (R - OK)



US Congressman Jim McGovern (D - MA), Co-Chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission



US Congressman Gus Biliriaks (R-FL)



US Congressman French Hill (R-AR)



Mr. Frank Wolf, Former US Congressman (R-VA)



Canadian MP Candice Bergen, MP for Portage—Lisgar in Manitoba



Canadian MP Garnett Genuis, MP for Sherwood Park—Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta



Canadian MP Derek Sloan, MP for Hastings-Lennox & Addington in eastern Ontario



Mrs. Caroline Doss, Esq.,President, Coptic Solidarity



Ms. Erin Melek - Coptic musician



Ms. Monica Reyad - Coptic poet

Coptic Solidarity is an organization seeking to help minorities, particularly the Copts, of Egypt and we support those in Egypt working for democracy, freedom, and the protection of the fundamental rights of all Egyptian citizens. It advocates in cooperation with the affiliated organizations in Canada and in Europe (Solidarité Copte). For more information, contact Lindsay Griffin at 801-512-1713 or coptadvocacy@copticsolidarity.org



