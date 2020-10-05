Spiritual Fire to Fight California Fires

National Day of Repentance

Oct. 5, 2020

MIDDLETOWN, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Over 8,000 California fires just in the year 2020. Over 5 million acres burned. And the season isn't over.

God's Solution to heal a land: "Spiritual fire"--by thousands of California Christians.

"Spiritual fire" means a believer in Christ "on fire"--zealous to cleanse from old sins, turning away from the world's ways to God's Way, ready to love neighbors, telling them that Christ is real and gives hope for their lives.

How does one cleanse from old sins and get zealous for Christ? REPENTANCE

This Sunday, October 11, at 3 PM on the West side of the State Capitol in Sacramento, National Day of Repentance will hold a 90 minute California Day of Repentance service. No cost. Social distancing; Wear a mask.

"If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves and pray, and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sin and heal their land."

We were stirred by The Return and Franklin Graham's Prayer Walk. It's time to put repentance into practice.

Allowing time for each participant to repent from specific personal or State-wide sins, such as idolatry or pride, this California Day of Repentance service will begin to use God's Solution to put out the fires by putting repentance into practice.

Please join us.

SOURCE National Day of Repentance

CONTACT: Pastor Jeffrey Daly, Executive Director, 707-350-0659, pastorjeff@repentday.com

