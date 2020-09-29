FLM Continues to Provide Hope for Haiti in the Midst of COVID-19 Annual Celebration Goes Virtual to Raise Needed Funds for Schools and Medical Clinic

Sept. 29, 2020



PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2020 /



"Excellence in the Grace of Giving" is the theme of this year's event. During the celebration, Bishop Leon D. Pamphile, founder and Executive Director of FLM Haiti, will talk about the state of Haiti amid the COVID-19 crisis. In addition, volunteers will provide updates on the work in Haiti, and participants will hear testimonies from some of the people who are being served.



The keynote speaker is the Rev. Dr. Ronald E. Peters, the former president of Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta. He will reflect on his journeys to the mountainous rural communities and how faith and giving are manifest in the work FLM does on the island nation. Music will include songs from Haitian children (students from FLM Haiti's K-13 school), plus soloist Anita Krupa, a music educator and graduate of Duquesne University’s Mary Pappert School of Music.



FLM Haiti is based in Pittsburgh and is celebrating 37 years of serving the people of Haiti through its House of David Medical Clinic, a school that teaches 600 students in elementary through high school, and more than 70 adult literacy centers. More than four years ago, the mission created an academy, the Excelsior Technical Institute, to train Haitians with the plumbing, computer, and construction engineering skills to help rebuild their nation after the devastating earthquake of 2010.



"The needs of our Haitian brothers and sisters continue to be a priority for FLM Haiti; and with the onset of COVID-19, those needs are even greater. That's why we decided to move forward with this annual event that provides the desperately needed funds to support FLM's schools and medical clinic. We are so grateful for the teachers, doctors, and numerous volunteers who make these services to the Haitian people possible. This will be FLM's first Virtual Celebration, and we are excited about this opportunity to celebrate the work that is being done," Pamphile says.



The banquet remains a chief fundraiser for the nonprofit organization, where more than 90 percent of all the funding is used to support the work in Haiti.



The requested donation is $60 (which is 100% tax deductible).



For more information, call: 412-784-0342. To purchase tickets online visit:



For sponsorship information, send an email to



CONTACT: Russell Bynum, 412-224-0586,



