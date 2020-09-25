Human Trafficking Activist Rosi Orozco Releases New Book



Rosi Orozco, internationally acclaimed human rights activist and author, releases her newest title today at an online event that connects speakers and attendees across an array of educational, activism, political, and entertainment spheres. The event will be hosted by international leadership consultant Dr. Miguel Angel Moreno and Lourdes Aguirre, the Hispanic leader for White House faith-based initiatives. It is published by Grafo House Publishing, based in Guadalajara, Mexico.Blank Page: Stories of Hope and Triumph of Human Trafficking Survivors, gives the firsthand account of ten survivors of the sex trafficking trade who found hope and freedom through Orozco's efforts and those of other networked teams and organizations. The book combines the riveting personal accounts of the survivors with research and analysis by contributing author and activist Rita María Hernández, who will be speaking at the event as well.Rosi Orozco's efforts in combatting human trafficking are recognized around the world. She spearheaded a landmark legal reform in Mexico's human trafficking laws as a legislator in the Mexican senate, and she was recently postulated as a nominee for the Nobel Prize for her continued efforts to rescue victims of trafficking, achieve legal and systemic change to aid survivors, and raise awareness regarding sex trafficking. Through her efforts and the teams she leads, hundreds of victims have been rescued and multiple shelters have been established. Rita María Hernández held a leadership role in Orozco's organizations, Fundación Camino a Casa and Comisión Unidos Vs. Trata, for many years, and continues to be heavily involved in activism and empowerment causes.Karla de la Cuesta, one of the survivors, will also be speaking at the book release event. In attendance will activist Deborah Sigmund, journalist and activist Blanquita Cullum, author and survivor Andi Buerger, Mexican senator Raúl Paz Alonso, actress and anchor Claudia Lizaldi Mijares, actor and activists Omar and Lucy Chapparo, and speakers and authors Mike y Cindy Jacobs.Blank Page is the English edition of the Spanish title Hoja en Blanco, and has been edited and created for an English-speaking audience. This is Rosi Orozco's fourth book. It is available for purchase or order through online retailers or wherever books are sold, in hardbound, paperback, and ebook formats. Review copies are available by contacting the publisher directly at info@grafohouse.com The authors are available for interviews. Visit unidosvstrata.org or fundacioncaminoacasa.org , or find Rosi Orozco on Twitter @rosiorozo or Instagram @rosi_orozco.