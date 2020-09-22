Knights of Columbus Announces Novena for the Cause of Life Knights and all faithful urged to pray and reflect on teachings of Pope Francis







Knights of Columbus

Sept. 22, 2020



NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 22, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Knights of Columbus has announced a "Novena for the Cause of Life" to be prayed over the nine days from Oct. 4 to 12 as part of Respect Life Month, annually observed by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).



K of C Supreme Knight Carl Anderson said the novena has been organized to include each day a period of reflection on a quote from Pope Francis on some aspect of the sanctity of life followed by a decade of the rosary and a closing prayer to Mary drawn from Evangelium Vitae, the 1995 pro-life encyclical by Pope St. John Paul II.



"The cause of life is today's preeminent priority, as Pope Francis indicated when meeting with the US bishops in January," Anderson said. "The Knights wish to join all Catholics in prayer with Pope Francis for an end to abortion, euthanasia and the many social ills that bring illness, broken families, unhappiness and premature death, especially for the vulnerable" said Anderson. "The theme of this year's national observance, 'Live the Gospel of Life,' says that, with Christ, we are meant to enjoy and foster life, the gift of being fully alive."



Each October the Church in the United States celebrates Respect Life Month with the first Sunday of October observed as Respect Life Sunday. During the month, the Church asks American Catholics to reflect more deeply on the dignity of every human life.



"In 2020, we have lost lives due to the coronavirus pandemic and endured civil unrest, yet abortion remains the leading cause of death in America," said Anderson. "As the year enters its final months, we are prompted to pray the more and with greater vigor that hearts may be more open to life in all of its stages."



The novena is available at kofc.org/novena.



