Gospel for Asia Extends COVID-19 Hunger Relief to Americans

GFA World helps battle hunger in Texas as pandemic cripples economy





ALLEVIATING COVID HUNGER: One of the biggest poverty-alleviating organizations in Asia is helping distribute food to families impacted by COVID-19 on its own doorstep in Texas. Bishop Danny Yohannan, left, of Texas-based Gospel for Asia (GFA World, www.gfa.org) helped launch the monthly food giveaway to Texans affected by COVID-19.





Gospel for Asia

Aug. 26, 2020



WILLS POINT, Texas, Aug. 26, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- One of the world's biggest poverty-alleviating organizations has started distributing food to families impacted by COVID-19 on its own doorstep in Texas.



Gospel for Asia (GFA World, www.gfa.org) -- known for clean water projects and disaster relief in Asia's poorest nations -- is helping distribute food to hundreds of families living near its international headquarters in Texas, one of America's coronavirus hotspots.



GFA World is teaming up with nonprofit group Body of Life to carry out food giveaways at its campus in Wills Point, 50 miles east of Dallas.



At the most recent drive-thru event, volunteers -- including the city's mayor -- handed out more than 1,200 USDA "Farmer to Families" food boxes containing fresh produce and other food items to local families, many left jobless by business closures.



"When families come in, their heads are down," said Louie Alexander, a spokesperson for Body of Life. "But by the time they leave, there are smiles on their faces."



The organizations plan to stage local food distributions every month for the foreseeable future. They've also handed out food packages at local apartment complexes.



Many Texans are teetering on the edge of hunger, struggling with job layoffs and reduced work hours as the coronavirus continues to cripple the economy.



According to Feeding Texas, the state's biggest hunger relief network, one in every seven Texans is "food insecure" -- or doesn't have enough to eat. That number could increase rapidly due to COVID-19. Nationwide, nearly half of America's families are at risk of going hungry because of the coronavirus, says hunger relief organization No Kid Hungry.



'Hunger Is No Respecter of Countries'

"COVID-19 has shown us that hunger is no respecter of countries," said Bishop Danny Yohannan, vice president of GFA World, recognized for its feeding programs and community aid projects across Asia.



"With so many going hungry, it's a privilege for us to help our neighbors in Texas as an expression of God's love during this critical time in our nation when many are losing hope because of the pandemic," Yohannan said.



Locals have been impressed by the compassion of GFA World -- one of the largest faith-based organizations in the world -- to help those in need right in its own backyard.



"It's an absolute blessing," said Wills Point Mayor Mark Turner. "The need exceeds city limits and county lines. So many across Texas and America are dealing with hunger."



"It's very important to help everyone, to keep strong," said a Wills Point resident, whose husband lost his job because of the pandemic.



GFA World is also helping to feed coronavirus-affected families in distress on the other side of the world, including migrant families in Asia forced out of work by COVID-19 and now on the edge of starvation.



"While we've been able to distribute food here in Texas, thousands of our parishes in Asia are distributing food to tens of thousands of families each month," Yohannan said. "We are grateful to be God's hands and feet all around the world."



Gospel for Asia (GFA World, www.gfa.org) is a leading faith-based mission agency, helping national workers bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across Asia, especially to those who have yet to hear about the love of God.



