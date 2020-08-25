Rosary Coast to Coast 2020 Officially Launches; Organize and Register Rosary Rallies



In 2018 and 2019 Rosary Coast to Coast was blessed with hundreds of registered locations across the country; quite literally from coast to coast and border to border. Rosary rallies took place along coasts and borders, at state capitols, in parks, on beaches, along busy streets as well as outside and inside Churches and Shrines; praying the Rosary simultaneously across time zones.



More than 50 countries in 2018 and over 60 in 2019 joined together with the US as the New Holy League of Nations in organizing Rosary rallies across their nations, making it a truly worldwide prayer campaign.



The US in 2020 is a country on the edge: a global pandemic; violent protests, vandalism and looting; destruction of Church, state and private property; rejection of the heritage of our nation; heresy against the Catholic Church; withdrawal of support for law enforcement; as well as calls for socialism, communism and anarchy. Spiritual Battle has intensified with the forces of evil becoming even more extreme in their advocacy of unrestricted abortion and a radical rebellion against God's creation of man, woman and the sanctity of marriage and family; accompanied by open hostility against all who do not share their unholy beliefs. Rage and division are increasing as we approach a pivotal national election in November.



It is in this environment that a Call to Spiritual Arms is being issued again and with even greater urgency to prayer warriors across our nation and the world.



Rosary Coast to Coast takes place on Sunday, October 11th. Rosary rallies are again encouraged to be in public places and pray the Rosary simultaneously across the country. Those who cannot gather in public are encouraged to join in from wherever they are. Our international partners in the New Holy League of Nations are again joining the US in organizing their Rosary rallies on that day.



Bishop Joseph Strickland endorses: "I am pleased and humbled to add my voice to the distinguished Cardinal, Archbishops and Bishops who have already endorsed this effort and called the faithful to generously dedicate themselves to it. We are living through days of darkness and strife which we have never before witnessed in our lifetimes and the power of the Rosary is truly a weapon of love that we must all embrace more strongly than ever... I urge the people of our nation to commit to praying the Rosary and trusting that this prayer will bring them great spiritual strength for their personal journey. Beyond the personal benefits that praying the Rosary brings to each of us, we must also rejoice in the immeasurable blessings it offers to our nation and our world."



