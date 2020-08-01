'Ten Reminders for the Grieving Christian' Out Now

J&M Publishing

Aug. 17, 2020

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Pamela Q. Fernandes is happy to announce the launch of Ten Reminders For The Grieving Christian, her latest book that will talk about dealing with grief and the journey back to the land of the living. The official launch date for Ten Reminders for The Grieving Christian was Aug 1, 2020.

Pamela believes this book will help grieving Christians looking for answers. As a follow up book in her Ten Reminder Series, she talks about her own struggles with her faith as she grieved the loss of her father, Paul Richard Fernandes. She explains how long and how far she's come through the mind-numbing pain of grief. By God's grace, she wrote a book to help others on their journey knowing fully well that you can never completely move on but heal only by trusting Jesus.

You can find out more about Pamela Q. Fernandes at www.pamelaqfernandes.com

"Pamela Q. Fernandes understands well that everyone has to grieve in their own time and way. This faith-filled book will go a long way to help anyone who is grieving. It is filled with helpful sharing and poignant insights and wisdom, based on life-giving scriptural passages sure to provide comfort to those who are grieving." -- Author Adele McGill.

