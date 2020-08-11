Aug 15th Press Conference: Joined by Senator Gerald Allen, Pro-Life Leaders Call for Immediate Investigation of Patient Death Associated with Tuscaloosa Abortion Clinic

NEWS PROVIDED BY

CEC For Life

Aug. 11, 2020



TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Aug. 11, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- On Saturday, August 15, at 9:00 AM, pro-life leaders, pastors, and Senator Gerald Allen will hold a press conference outside of the West Alabama Women's Center (WAWC) located at 535 Jack Warner Parkway. The coalition is calling for an immediate investigation of the clinic. A city-wide prayer vigil at 10:00 AM in Snow Hinton Park will follow.



Speakers for the press conference include:

Senator Gerald Allen, Alabama Senate

Ellen Hermann RN, Pro-Life Tuscaloosa

Ashley Wright, Students for Life of America

Sarah Howell, CEC For Life

On May 7, with the clinic under new ownership, citizens witnessed a woman leaving the clinic, pale and barely able to walk. Clinic employees confirmed she died shortly after. No record of a 911 call from the clinic was found.



Questioning the clinic's role in this incident, citizens filed one complaint with the Board of Medical Examiners (BME) against Dr. Louis Payne, the only doctor seen that day, and another with the Department of Public Health (ADPH), asking them to investigate. According to the ADPH website, WAWC has not been inspected since January 2019, despite changing owners and, now, a woman dying just after leaving the clinic.



National pro-life organizations have also joined the call for an investigation, including Life Legal Defense Foundation, Operation Rescue, and Students for Life of America.



Sarah Neely of CEC For Life says, "In response to our complaint, ADPH not only refused to investigate this incident, it also claims that new owner Amanda Reyes does not require a new license, despite Alabama code stating a 'change in facility ownership' requires one."



Neely reports the BME did respond with an investigation. However, that investigation will only affect Dr. Payne, who also just announced his retirement. ADPH is the only entity that can investigate whether the clinic followed proper protocols in this woman's tragic death.



Cheryl Sullenger of Operation Rescue comments, "Part of the responsibility for this tragedy lies at the doorstep of the ADPH. If they had enforced their own licensing laws, this woman might still be alive."



Attorney Allison Aranda of LLDF also states, "ADPH's refusal to do its legal and ethical duty to inspect Alabama's abortion clinics is putting women's lives at risk. We will continue to work with CEC For Life, as we have in the past, to shut down these dangerous death traps."



Concerns have also been raised over Dr. Payne's replacement, Dr. Leah Torres. By her own admission, Torres was fired from a previous Utah job over concerns regarding her reputation.



Fr. Terry Gensemer, director of CEC For Life, comments, "ADPH's refusal to investigate this clinic is unconscionable. According to its own regulations, and just plain decency and respect for a woman's life, an inspection is the least ADPH could do."



Registered nurse Ellen Hermann, reports, "One or two women per month are rushed from here to DCH Regional Medical, usually in passenger cars driven by clinic employees. How can the ADPH pretend that kind of care deserves a license?"



SOURCE CEC For Life



CONTACT: Sarah Howell, 910-303-2601



Related Links



https://www.cecforlife.com/

