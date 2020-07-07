Christ's Mandate for Missions Raising Funds -- Feeding Thousands We Know Personally in Persecuted Nations & the USA

CMM World

July 7, 2020



CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2020 /



Check out our website at



CMM is a 501c3 founded in 1978. CMM has sent over $60 million in gifts in kind of humanitarian aid in the last 20 years. We have boots on the ground in many closed nations unfriendly to the Gospel and see many souls saved and discipled in many nations. We also help with disaster relief, provide wells and hygiene training along with community development, care for widows and orphans along with evangelism, church planting, helping stop human trafficking and more.



CMM College of Theology (



Please pray about sending a special gift today to feed the hungry day laborers in CMM Churches in other nations. If you want to support our efforts feeding the poor in the USA please designate your gift for 'FeedPoorInUSA.'



Help us to share the love of Jesus and reach many more with the miracle of salvation during this time of hunger and despair. Matt. 25:35-40



Like and follow us on Facebook at

https://www.facebook.com/CMMWorldMissions/

https://www.facebook.com/cmmtheology/

https://www.youtube.com/cmmworldmissions



SOURCE CMM World



CONTACT: Jorge E Parrott,



