Faith Leaders and Human Rights Activists to Hold Prayer Vigil, Public Witness and Peaceful Civil Disobedience at the U.S. Capitol Building to Call for Congress to Stand in Solidarity with Hong Kong Rev. Patrick Mahoney praying on the streets of Hong Kong, November 2019. NEWS PROVIDED BY

Christian Defense Coalition

June 30, 2020



WASHINGTON, June 30, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- The vigil will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at 12:00 PM as the group will be gathering on the west public sidewalk in front of the Capitol building on 1st St. NE and East Capitol St.



Clergy and activists will first hold a news conference and then walk to the eastern steps of the Capitol building for prayer, public witness as they peacefully kneel on the Capitol steps risking arrest as they stand with the democracy protesters in Hong Kong.



Participants will be calling and praying for members of Congress to support Hong Kong after China passes oppressive "National Security Law."



The CCP is expected to pass the legislation on June 30 which will severally crush free speech, human rights, justice and democracy in Hong Kong.



It is critical that America and the free nations of the world stand with Hong Kong and speak out against the tyranny of China as they attempt to strip Hong Kong of their basic freedoms and rights.



The vigil is primarily sponsored by three members of the clergy who have worked extensively with the Hong Kong democracy movement after leading prayer vigils and demonstrations there last November.



Dr. William Devlin, CEO of REDEEM!, states; "In November 2019, our team of three American clergy spent 7 days in Hong Kong in the middle of Polytechnic University with hundreds of students who love liberty being tear-gassed, water-cannoned and rubber bulleted. We stood with the freedom-loving students and residents of Hong Kong then; today, we stand again with democracy loving people of Hong Kong saying: Liberate Hong Kong; five demands, not one less." Rev. Kris Keating, President of Bright Mercy, comments; "The people of Hong Kong should be free to govern themselves. Right now, the people of that nation are vulnerable and oppressed because of China's desire to control and exploit them. We're gathering to stand in solidarity with our neighbors in Hong Kong. Hong Kong will only be free if the world stands with them against China's interference." Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, comments; "It is critical America and the free nations of the world stand with Hong Kong and speak out against the tyranny of China as they attempt to strip Hong Kong of their basic freedoms and rights. We are praying and calling upon Congress and the Trump Administration never to abandon the people of Hong Kong in their heroic struggle for freedom." SOURCE Christian Defense Coalition



CONTACT: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741



Share Tweet