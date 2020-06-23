Black Families Matter Rally in Flossmoor IL

Freedom's Journal Institute

June 23, 2020



FLOSSMOOR, Ill., June 23, 2020 /



The Black Families Matter Rally will feature the partnership of Church, and local leaders prepared to address key issues and challenges facing, in particular, Black America. Pointing to recent misguided efforts of "Black Lives Matter" protests and their claims to be concerned about Black lives, Freedom's Journal Institute (FJI) president and Black Families Matter (BFM) organizer Eric M. Wallace, Ph.D. asserts "Our earnest conviction is that many of the Black community's problems could be solved if we gave more attention to building strong and healthy families."



Wallace adds, "We believe that to minimize confrontations with the police, eliminate visits to the abortion clinics, school dropouts, and delinquency, incarcerations, as well as the illicit use of drugs and drug suppliers, we must focus on combating the underlying problem—the dysfunction and disintegration of the Black Family. Because, if 'Black Lives' really matter, we must commit to building our communities with a legacy of strong family values."



Wallace maintains that despite these unsettling trends, historical and biblical precedence bears witness to the fact that the "natural family" is the foundation of our society. "We believe that through the promotion and propagation of intact natural families, coupled with the ongoing education and implementation of conservative tenets like the R.I.S.E. principles, we can begin to diminish the need for, and over-dependence on, welfare programs and unnecessary government interference, which in turn gives rise to more positive outcomes and healthier, more responsible and productive, members of society."



Confirmed speakers include Pastor Robert M. Foster, MD (First Union Missionary Baptist Church); Pastor Ceasar LeFlore, (Beloved Community); Minister David E. Smith (Illinois Family Institute); Dr. Richard Mantoan (local business owner); Candidate Max Solomon (State Representative District 38); Candidate Theresa Raborn (2nd Congressional District); Pastor Latasha Fields (Christian Home Educators Support System).



SOURCE Freedom's Journal Institute



CONTACT: Dr. Eric M. Wallace, 888-483-7473



