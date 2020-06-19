CMN MOMENTUM 2020 ONLINE Tradeshow and Conference NEWS PROVIDED BY

June 19, 2020 DALLAS, June 19, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Catholic Marketing Network is hosting its International CMN MOMENTUM 2020 Tradeshow and Conference Event ONLINE .



On July 15 and 16, the Catholic Marketing Network is hosting their annual CMN MOMENTUM 2020 Event. It is the only Catholic Trade Show and Conference experienced ONLINE at www.CatholicMarketing.com this year.



The unique CMN VIRTUAL EXHIBIT HALL is a video and link-based web portal that enables attendees to discover new sources for high-quality products, publications, and services. Exhibitor reservations are still available. Email info@catholicmarketing.com or call 800-506-6333 for more information.



The Virtual Exhibit hall is powered by the NEW CMN MARKETPLACE. It is the online CMN members-only wholesale shopping portal where Catholic retailers, shrines, religious communities, nonprofits, and apostolates can shop wholesale for resale, or place orders for special events, fundraising, and more. The CMN Marketplace will be launched during the July event for 24/7 member shopping.



In addition to valuable member benefits and discounts, for as little as $75, a CMN membership provides access for FIVE staff or volunteers with an organization to register to attend MOMENTUM 2020 ONLINE for free! Ministry-minded Catholics can discover the full value of a CMN membership at: www.catholicmarketing.com/content/947104/1/discover-cmn



MOMENTUM 2020 ONLINE Conference Sessions will connect participants with experts and information to build their knowledge base to apply “best practices” in doing good work for God. Speakers & Special Guests will empower both entrepreneurs and nonprofit ministry leaders to survive and thrive in the midst of challenges in 2020.



A partial list of speakers and special guests include: Hector Molina, David Bereit, Lori & Joshua Mercer, Kendra Von Esh, Ryan Bomberger, Elizabeth Westoff, Father Richard Heilman, Janine Evanish, Karen Walker, Father Chris Alar, M.I.C. Emily Ricci, and more.



A very special Pro-life Voter Mobilization Town Hall event will wrap up CMN’s Thursday schedule, with moderator: David Bereit, and panelists: Father Frank Pavone, Joshua Mercer, Ryan Bomberger and Terry Beatley sharing ways to share truth in love while championing the cause of life and faith in November 2020.



CMN MOMENTUM 2020 ONLINE will also officially launch CMN GROUPS. CMN is providing a NEW social platform without the worry that posts might be blocked or removed because of pro-life Catholic views.



Additionally, attendees can relax with entertainment and inspiration including a movie night, and music from Mark Forrest, Will Hickl and Jimmy Mitchell. The MOMENTUM 2020 ONLINE experience also includes Holy Mass, Rosary, Adoration, and the Divine Mercy Chaplet.



Get more information at www.catholicmarketing.com

Email info@catholicmarketing.com or call 800-506-6333



