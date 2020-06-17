Best-Selling Author Stephen E. Strang Releases New Book, 'God, Trump, and COVID-19'

Award-Winning Journalist Analyzes Trump's Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic, Reveals Insider Information and Discusses Why the Crisis Has Made the Christian Vote All the More Crucial in 2020



June 17, 2020



ORLANDO, Fla., June 17, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Author, Christian businessman and award-winning journalist Stephen E. Strang is releasing an extremely timely new book: "God, Trump, and COVID-19."



Strang's newest work, available in both e-book and paperback, comes on the heels of "God, Trump, and the 2020 Election," which stresses why the Christian vote will be so critical in 2020.



"God, Trump, and COVID-19: How the Pandemic Is Affecting Christians, the World, and America's 2020 Election" details how, just as the economy was booming and Donald Trump was fixing long-term problems and beating back attacks from his opponents, a brand-new virus shakes up everything including the outcome of the 2020 Election. Strang shares inside information about what happened in China early in the pandemic and what went wrong around the world. He even documents what happened and how Donald Trump has led the nation in this time of crisis.



In "God, Trump, and COVID-19," Strang also discusses the ever-increasing stakes of the upcoming election. Strang seeks to answer the question, for both Christian believers and seekers, "Where is God in all of this?" "God, Trump, and COVID-19" also provides an unreported 1986 prophecy by the late David Wilkerson about a plague coming that would shut down the government as well as schools, churches, restaurants, bars and thousands of businesses—and would shake New York City as it's never been shaken. Wilkerson said this plague would force believers into radical prayer that will spark an awakening—something echoed by Christian leaders and prophets.

"In 2016, God raised up Donald Trump to lead America at a pivotal time. Evangelicals who recognized this backed him more than any other presidential candidate in history," Strang says. "Heading into Election Day 2020, the stakes are even higher, especially with the uncertainty and upheaval caused by COVID-19. This book is really 'part two' of 'God, Trump, and the 2020 Election,' which details the fight for the soul of America. Christians need this continuation to fully realize all that's at stake. For example, with the shutdown caused by the coronavirus, serious anti-Christian trends surfaced, such as some states closing 'non-essential' churches but allowing liquor stores to provide curbside service. Or ceasing all elective surgeries except abortion, which is the taking of a life while the purpose in shutting down the economy was to save lives from this dreaded virus."

"God, Trump, and COVID-19" is released by FrontLine, an imprint of Charisma House, which publishes books that challenge, encourage, teach and equip Christians.



Stephen E. Strang is an award-winning journalist who founded Charisma magazine, the only national evangelical magazine to endorse President Trump. He is also best-selling author of "God and Donald Trump." Voted by Time magazine as one of the 25 most influential Evangelicals in America, Strang has interviewed four U.S. presidents and has been featured on many media outlets, including Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, the BBC and CBN.



