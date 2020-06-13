The College of Biblical Studies to Hold Panel Discussion on Theological Rationale on Racism





HOUSTON, June 13, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- America is facing a critical need for a spiritual conscience awakening. The College of Biblical Studies is holding a virtual panel discussion on racial injustice and God's biblical rationale for cultural diversity. The discussion will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, June 17 @ 2:00 pm CST.



The discussion is free to attend and open to the public. Hear from prominent academic scholars in an honest and candid discussion on the injustices still alive and well in society today.



The pubic is invited to attend, however pre-registration is required.



Register by Wednesday, June 17 @ 11:00 am CST



Panelists include:

Dr. Bill Blocker, president of the College of Biblical Studies

Noted scholar, author, speaker, and renowned Bible class teacher



Dr. Charles Ware, founder of Grace Relations

Noted speaker, Bible teacher, and author of One Race One Blood



Dr. Paul Nyquist, former president of Moody Bible Institute

Noted speaker, Bible teacher, and author of Prepare: Living Your Faith in an Increasingly Hostile Culture



Dr. Phil Sinitiere, professor – College of Biblical Studies

Noted scholar, historian, and author of Christians and the Color Line: Race and Religion after Divided by Faith and Protest and Propaganda: W. E. B. Du Bois, The Crisis and American History

Your Questions Answered



To have your questions answered during the panel discussion, please send them to the email below by 12:00 pm CST, Monday, June 15.



About the College of Biblical Studies

The College of Biblical Studies is located in Houston, Indianapolis, and Fort Wayne. Leveraging its academic rigor and biblical worldview training, CBS offers an accredited college education on-campus and online, with several programs offered in the Spanish language. Students receive transformational education and training for service to families, ministries, businesses, and communities around the world. CBS has provided biblically based education to more than 26,000 students since 1976 and is ranked as one of the lowest tuitions in Texas.



