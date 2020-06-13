The College of Biblical Studies to Hold Panel Discussion on Theological Rationale on Racism
College of Biblical Studies
June 13, 2020
HOUSTON, June 13, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- America is facing a critical need for a spiritual conscience awakening. The College of Biblical Studies is holding a virtual panel discussion on racial injustice and God's biblical rationale for cultural diversity. The discussion will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, June 17 @ 2:00 pm CST.
The discussion is free to attend and open to the public. Hear from prominent academic scholars in an honest and candid discussion on the injustices still alive and well in society today.
The pubic is invited to attend, however pre-registration is required.
Register in advance here
Register by Wednesday, June 17 @ 11:00 am CST
Panelists include:
Dr. Bill Blocker, president of the College of Biblical Studies
Noted scholar, author, speaker, and renowned Bible class teacher
Dr. Charles Ware, founder of Grace Relations
Noted speaker, Bible teacher, and author of One Race One Blood
Dr. Paul Nyquist, former president of Moody Bible Institute
Noted speaker, Bible teacher, and author of Prepare: Living Your Faith in an Increasingly Hostile Culture
Dr. Phil Sinitiere, professor – College of Biblical Studies
Noted scholar, historian, and author of Christians and the Color Line: Race and Religion after Divided by Faith and Protest and Propaganda: W. E. B. Du Bois, The Crisis and American History
Your Questions Answered
To have your questions answered during the panel discussion, please send them to the email below by 12:00 pm CST, Monday, June 15.
Questions for the panel
Send questions to eNews@cbshouston.edu
Deadline: Monday, June 15 @ 12:00 pm
About the College of Biblical Studies
The College of Biblical Studies is located in Houston, Indianapolis, and Fort Wayne. Leveraging its academic rigor and biblical worldview training, CBS offers an accredited college education on-campus and online, with several programs offered in the Spanish language. Students receive transformational education and training for service to families, ministries, businesses, and communities around the world. CBS has provided biblically based education to more than 26,000 students since 1976 and is ranked as one of the lowest tuitions in Texas.
