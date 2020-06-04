ICON Applauds New Executive Order Advancing International Religious Freedom

International Committee on Nigeria (ICON)

June 4, 2020



WASHINGTON, June 4, 2020 /



"We are incredibly grateful to President Trump for prioritizing international religious freedom. This new order demonstrates a continued commitment to promoting and protecting religious freedoms abroad by stopping crimes against people of faith – and it comes at a critical time for Nigeria.



"Right now, Boko Haram, widely known as one of the deadliest terrorist groups in the world, is actively committing a genocide against Nigerian Christians and committing crimes against humanity on the wider population. Tens of thousands of innocent lives have been lost, mostly women and children. Thousands of churches have been torched. Entire communities, villages, and towns have been devastated. Millions have been kidnapped or displaced from their homes following persecution.



"Not only has President Muhammadu Buhari failed to stop the violence despite repeated requests from world leaders, but attacks against Christians have become more aggressive and deadly under his administration. It's even been reported that Nigerian Christians who are in desperate need of food support during COVID-19 are getting 'relief scraps' compared to Muslims. This is not acceptable.



"The president's new order empowers DOS and USAID to take the necessary steps to drive positive change - for example, sending a Special Envoy to Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region. We applaud this development and hope it is a turning point in stopping Nigeria's humanitarian crisis once and for all."

About International Committee on Nigeria (ICON)

International Committee on Nigeria is a consortium of Nigerians and other nationalities who have combined efforts to help Nigeria. Our mission is to create a community where rule of law guides every facet of societal interactions in Nigeria. ICON promotes human dignity, the right to live, religious freedom, and the protection of the vulnerable against all forms of persecution.



SOURCE International Committee on Nigeria (ICON)



