The Joshua Fund's Board Appoints Dr. Carl A. Moeller as New Executive Director Veteran CEO Will Lead Effort to Strengthen The Church In Israel And The Arab World



May 27, 2020



Dr. Moeller was unanimously elected by the board in March to lead The Joshua Fund, an organization founded in 2006 by New York Times bestselling author



To that end, The Joshua Fund educates and mobilizes Christians around the world to pray for and invest in God's work -- including relief -- in the "Epicenter" of the Middle East where potential conflicts prophesized in the Old Testament are expected to take place.



"I have known Carl for many years and have been deeply impressed with his passion to strengthen followers of Jesus Christ to fulfill the Great Commission wherever they are, even when they face hardship and outright persecution," said Rosenberg, the organization's co-founder and chairman. "I believe that Carl is the right man at the right time to help The Joshua Fund continue to be a trusted resource for any Christian who wants to help advance the Kingdom of Christ in the very birthplace of the Church."



Dr. Moeller is a well-known and trusted leader in the global evangelical ministry world. His experience includes staff responsibilities with Cru (previously Campus Crusade for Christ) and Saddleback Church. He previously served as president and CEO of Biblica (formerly International Bible Society) from 2014 to 2017 and in the same role at Open Doors, USA from 2003 to 2012. Most recently, he held the position of executive pastor at Northland Church just outside Orlando, Florida.



Dr. Moeller earned his bachelor's degree from Penn State University. He received his Master of Divinity degree from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Chicago and his Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of Utah.



As executive director, Dr. Moeller will utilize his skills in motivational speaking, strategic planning, administration and fundraising to advance the cause of the Gospel in Israel and surrounding countries.



"Israel and the Middle East are perhaps the most important area to the future of the world," Dr. Moeller said. "I believe that to fulfill the Great Commission and Great Commandment in region, we must walk in full obedience to Christ and seek peace, justice and healing by being the hands and feet of Jesus, regardless of the risk or the cost to us. The Joshua Fund is selflessly modeling and leading the way, which is why I am thrilled to join this amazing team."



The Joshua Fund has invested more than $50 million in congregations and ministries in Israel, the Palestinian Authority and five neighboring Arab countries, including Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, and has assisted in the establishment of 17 food and relief distribution centers in Israel.



Additionally, The Joshua Fund leads "Prayer & Vision Tours" to Israel; has hosted "Epicenter Conferences" in the U.S., Israel, Germany and the Philippines; and taken delegations of American evangelical leaders to meet with senior Arab leaders throughout the region.



"Carl Moeller's global experience, speaking ability, and positive, creative forward-looking worldview are ideally suited for the current season of The Joshua Fund," said Wayne Pederson, senior vice chairman of the organization's board and chair of the search team. "Wonderful opportunities for the Gospel are opening up in the Epicenter following disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Joshua Fund is poised to move forward positively with strong passion and leadership that Carl will provide. I look forward to working with him in his new role."



The Joshua Fund board enlisted the expertise of the Slingshot Group during its search process before unanimously approving Dr. Moeller. As he assumes his responsibilities as president on June 1, Dr. Moeller succeeds Tim Lugbill who has faithfully and humbly served in various roles with The Joshua Fund since its inception in 2006, first as board chair and subsequently as executive director, beginning in 2014.



