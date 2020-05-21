Justin Narducci Named CURE International's President & CEO

May 21, 2020



SPRING LAKE, Mich., May 21, 2020



"CURE's mission aligns perfectly with God's call on Justin's life and that is why both he and the CURE board of directors is excited about this new chapter. We fully believe that CURE's best days are ahead and are well-positioned to have Justin lead our organization to the next level," said Jerry Tubergen, Board Chairman for CURE International.



Most recently, Narducci was the President/CEO of Lifewater International, a non-profit Christian water development organization that served the world's rural poor through integrated water, sanitation, and hygiene programs. He received his Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in International Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management ('07) with the highest distinction.



Narducci brings over 15 years of faith-based nonprofit and international business experience to CURE, leading cross-cultural teams that have rapidly grown to meet the needs of vulnerable populations around the world. As CURE's President and CEO, he will be responsible for developing long term strategy and direction, leading innovative change, and building impactful relationships and partnerships for one of the largest networks of Christian pediatric orthopedic hospitals in the world.



"I have respected the mission and restorative ministry of CURE for many years," said Narducci. "Its doctors, administrators, hospital, and ministry support staff are among the best in the world. Every day, they are the hands and feet of Jesus to children in need. I appeal to Christians all over the world to join us in this most important life-giving work."



CURE began its search process for a new President/CEO in January. Many impressive candidates applied to lead CURE International and after an extensive vetting and interview process, CURE's search committee and board of directors unanimously selected Narducci to be its next President and CEO.



"Justin is a proven strategic leader who is able to build teams that produce meaningful results in some very challenging circumstances, '' said Dr. Joe Stowell, chairman of CURE's search committee. "His experience with international health, integral mission, and his familiarity with Africa make him uniquely qualified to lead CURE International and continue its mission of healing the sick and proclaiming the kingdom of God in underserved areas of the world."



CURE International is a non-profit Christian organization that operates charitable hospitals and pediatric specialty programs in 14 countries around the world and was founded by Dr. Scott and Sally Harrison with its first pediatric surgical hospital in Kijabe, Kenya. CURE provides medical and surgical care for children with treatable conditions regardless of gender, ethnic background, or religious affiliation. Since 1996, CURE's mission has been to heal the sick and proclaim the kingdom of God. For more information, visit



