#openthedoors May 31 California Churches Re-Opening to Hold Press Conference in Compton

Church United

May 15, 2020



COMPTON, Calif., May 15, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Apostle Ron Hill, Love and Unity Christian Fellowship will host Apostles, Bishops, Mega-Church Pastors and Church United Pastors of Regional Influence for a news conference on Monday, May 18, at 10:00 a.m. in the church parking lot to ensure proper social distancing. The media is invited to attend with cameras for Q&A.

Press Conference Details



Date: Monday, May 18



Time: 10:00 a.m.



Location: Love and Unity Christian Fellowship, 1840 S. Wilmington Ave., Compton, CA 90220

Southern California pastors are uniting to share a church united message #openthedoors and sign a Declaration of Essentiality at ChurchUnited.com. Our network of California pastors is uniting to open church doors across the state of California.



Some of the clergy who will speak at Monday's news conference include:

Apostle Hill loveandunity.org



Pastor Netz Gomez, Houses of Light Church, Northridge, and the most listened to Spanish speaking radio pastor in America with Catholic and Evangelical audiences on "Neuva Vida."



Pastor Danny Carroll, super mega-church Pastor Water of Life Church, Fontana



Pastor Diego Mesa, super mega-church from Abundant Living Family Life Church, Rancho Cucamonga



Pastor Juan Carlos Arevalo, Destiny Church LA, Lawndale and Iglesia Luz Y Vida, Long Beach, co-leads Koinonia 250 Spanish-speaking pastors' network in Los Angeles



Pastor Javier Buelna, RTLA Church, Los Angeles, co-leads Koinonia 250 Spanish speaking pastors network in Los Angeles



Pastor and Superintendent Randy Woolstrum, Anaheim, representing 100 California churches with Grace International Churches



Attorney Bob Tyler, President of Advocates for Faith & Freedom, a nonprofit religious liberty law firm and managing partner of Tyler & Bursch, LLP. The nonprofit covers defense of Constitutional and Religious Liberties, and their areas of practice include Corporate and Business, Labor and Employment, Real Estate and Land Use, Estate Planning, Asset Protection and Civil Litigation. TylerBursch.com



Pastor Jim Domen, Church United, Newport Beach, representing over 1,000 California pastors and 500 California churches. ChurchUnited.com

A Church United donor has offered to match up to $20,000 of all financial gifts given to Church United earmarked "Feed Compton" to give food gift cards to families in need. Last Thursday, $40,000 was given in food gift cards and 1,000 boxes of food to Oakland families by California churches. The financial gift match will end Tuesday night at midnight! Feed Compton will take place on Thursday, May 21, at 11:00 am. Donate at www.churchunited.com.



Gov. Gavin Newsom opened Phase 2 and excluded churches and lumped a constitutionally protected group - the first protected right mentioned in the Constitution, even before speech and the press - in with sports spectators in Phase 3, months away.



Church United and its network of pastors have declared a reopening date for church services of May 31, the Day of Pentecost. A significant date in the life of the church, the Day of Pentecost, as outlined in the book of Acts, commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and early followers of Christ Jesus. It marks a consequential milestone that millennia later, defines Christian community. May 31, 2020 is the 1,990th birthday of the Church.



Churches across the state will open their congregations on May 31, with or without the permission of the governor. Unified in spirit, these pastors are willing to work with the Governor and appreciate the state's effort to eliminate COVID-19, but the restrictions on churches have gone too far and too long. Churches will practice the same social distancing protocols required of secular enterprises to help minimize the COVID-19 threat that are being used by other reopening establishments.



Go to www.faith-freedom.com to Sign the Declaration of Essentiality and Read the Letter to the Governor (English and Spanish)



